Jets' Updated NFL Draft Picks After Jamal Adams Blockbuster Trade with Seahawks

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New York Jets are stacked with high-round draft picks over the next two years after reportedly agreeing to trade safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jets are trading Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick to the Seahawks for a 2021 first-round pick, 2022 first-round pick, 2021 third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald.

Provided the trade goes through, here is a look at the Jets' draft pick haul for 2021 and 2022:

2021 1st: NYJ

2021 1st: SEA

2021 2nd: NYJ

2021 3rd: NYJ

2021 3rd: SEA

2021 4th: NYJ

2021 4th or 5th: NYG (contingent on DL Leonard Williams re-signing with NYG)

2021 5th: NYJ

2021 6th: NYJ or DAL or NE

2021 7th: NYJ

2021 7th: SEA (conditional)

2022 1st: NYJ

2022 1st: SEA

2022 2nd: NYJ

2022 3rd: NYJ

2022 5th: NYJ

2022 6th: NYJ

2022 7th: NYJ

The Jets could have as many as 11 picks in the 2021 NFL draft, including two firsts, one second and two thirds.

While giving up a player of Adams' caliber is never an easy decision, especially since he is a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time First Team All-Pro in three NFL seasons, there is no question New York netted an impressive return.

Additionally, Adams was clearly unhappy with the Jets, as he criticized both head coach Adam Gase and owner Woody Johnson this week, and reportedly requested a trade earlier in the offseason.

Now, the Jets have a massive collection of early-round draft picks over the next two years that they can use to fill their many roster holes.

Offensively, quarterback Sam Darnold is in desperate need of support at every skill position and could use some blocking help along the offensive line as well.

On defense, the Jets need a bona fide pass-rusher or two, as well as an overhaul of the cornerback position, plus some additional safety depth now that Adams is gone.

Trading Adams could be viewed as a case of the Jets giving up on 2020, but they could still be competitive in the AFC East if Darnold develops, since the New England Patriots lost veteran quarterback Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

If the Jets do miss the playoffs again in 2020, it will mark their 10th straight year without postseason football, but they are finally set up for the future provided they hit on some of their many draft picks.