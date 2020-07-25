J.D. Martinez, Red Sox Defeated by Orioles After Martin Perez's Rough Start

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox didn't seem to miss Mookie Betts too much in Friday's 13-2 season-opening win over the Baltimore Orioles. Those same bats were a bit quieter Saturday, however.

It was Baltimore's bats that instead came alive, leading the Orioles to a 7-2 win. Add in a solid start from Alex Cobb and a nice effort from the bullpen, and Baltimore responded in a major way to Friday's blowout loss.

The one positive for the Red Sox was that Alex Verdugo's debut with the team—he was one of the key pieces to come back in the Betts' trade—went well, as he managed three of Boston's nine total hits.

Given the 60-game shortened season and the stacked AL East, and these matchups take on a heightened performance for both teams as they look to secure a place in the eight-team AL playoff field. Round 2 went to the Orioles.

Key Stats

Alex Cobb, SP, BAL: Four hits allowed, six strikeouts, one earned run in 5.1 innings

Martin Perez, SP, BOS: Six hits, two walks and four earned runs (five runs in total) allowed in five innings, two strikeouts

Hanser Alberto, 2B, BAL: 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI

Mitch Moreland, 1B, BOS: 1-for-4 with a solo home run

Renato Nunez, DH, BAL: 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run

Alex Verdugo, RF, BOS: 3-for-4 with one run

Boston's Rotation Remains a Major Concern

Many of the concerns regarding Boston's pitching staff—devoid of the injured Chris Sale, the jettisoned David Price and the currently unavailable Eduardo Rodriguez—came to fruition Saturday. Nathan Eovaldi had a solid start in the opener, but there are major question marks behind him.

Perez was absolutely rocked in his five innings, leaving the Red Sox in a 5-0 hole after the first two frames. While he settled down a bit from there, it's a concern that one of Boston's better options atop the rotation struggled in his first outing.

Boston isn't going to slug out 13 runs every time out. The Red Sox need somebody behind Eovaldi to step up if they are going to have any chance of competing in 2020.

Cobb and Alberto Shine for the Orioles

While Perez struggled, Cobb was excellent for Baltimore, giving up just four hits and a run in his 5.1 innings. It was a good sign for the Orioles after injuries limited him to just three starts last season.

Alberto, meanwhile, remains a major bright spot for this Orioles team. He is mashing left-handed pitching to start the year, continuing a theme from 2019:

Alberto's breakout season in 2019 was a welcome surprise for the Orioles. At least thus far in 2020, he's showing it wasn't a fluke.

What's Next?

These teams wrap up their three-game series Sunday at 1:35 p.m. ET. Ryan Weber will take the mound for Boston against Baltimore's Wade LeBlanc.