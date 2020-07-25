David Ross Says He Got 150 Texts After 1st Win as Cubs Manager

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross told reporters he received 150 congratulatory texts after the team's 3-0 season-opening win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, his first as a manager.

"I haven't gotten that many text messages since Game 7 of the World Series," he said, referencing Chicago's 2016 title.

It was a good start for the beloved former catcher, thanks in large part to starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks, who threw a complete-game shutout.

Ross did go out to the mound to have a conversation with Hendricks with two outs in the ninth inning, and when he returned to the dugout, he was greeted by cheers for keeping Hendricks in the game.

"They said the only reason I was going out there was to get a cheer," Ross told reporters, laughing. "So they gave it to me on the way back. There's no fans to [tell me to] let him stay in."