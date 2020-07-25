Poker Player Susie Zhao Found Dead at Age 33; FBI Investigating

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2020

Poker chips rest on a table where Mclean Karr competes on the first day of the World Series of Poker, Thursday, July 7, 2011, at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The $10,000 buy-in, no-limit Texas Hold `em tournament kicked off with the first of four starting days, expected to attract thousands of players to combine for millions in prize money for the winner. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)
Eric Jamison/Associated Press

The body of professional poker player Susie Zhao was found "badly burned" in Detroit on July 13, according to Tom Tapp of Deadline. The FBI is now assisting the White Lake Township Police Department in its investigation of her death.

"We started looking into her past history over the course of the last few days before her death. At that point, we determined that we wanted the assistance of the FBI to assist us with some of their technology," a White Lake Township detective said Friday. "Even if you think it's something minute, we'll take any calls.

"We're looking into every lead, every possibility. Obviously when you're dealing with that type of profession you have potential of owing debt, and those are things that we're looking into."

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

