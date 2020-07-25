Poker Player Susie Zhao Found Dead at Age 33; FBI Investigating

Eric Jamison/Associated Press

The body of professional poker player Susie Zhao was found "badly burned" in Detroit on July 13, according to Tom Tapp of Deadline. The FBI is now assisting the White Lake Township Police Department in its investigation of her death.

"We started looking into her past history over the course of the last few days before her death. At that point, we determined that we wanted the assistance of the FBI to assist us with some of their technology," a White Lake Township detective said Friday. "Even if you think it's something minute, we'll take any calls.

"We're looking into every lead, every possibility. Obviously when you're dealing with that type of profession you have potential of owing debt, and those are things that we're looking into."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.