WNBA Unveils 'Black Lives Matter' on Courts Ahead of Season Openers

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

The WNBA revealed the "Black Lives Matter" decals it placed on its court prior to the start of the 2020 season Saturday. Bleacher Report's Ari Chambers provided images of the decals on Twitter:

After the start of the season was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, things will get underway Saturday at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, where every game will be played.

The NBA previously placed the phrase on its courts as well, while Major League Baseball has used the MLB logo with "BLM."

Many Black athletes have spoken out against racial inequality, social injustice and police brutality in recent months after the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others in police violence.

Major American sports leagues have offered their support for Black Lives Matter. The NFL apologized for previously attempting to stop athletes from protesting during the national anthem, while MLB has supported its players' right to kneel over the first two days of the 2020 season.

The 2020 WNBA season will be unlike any other, as it will be played inside a bubble with no fans in attendance. The schedule was shortened to 22 games per team as well.

Play will begin Saturday with rookie No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty facing the Seattle Storm as well as the Los Angeles Sparks vs. the Phoenix Mercury and the Indiana Fever vs. the defending champion Washington Mystics.