Report: NBA Making Progress on Plan for 8 Teams Not Included in Orlando Restart

The NBA has reportedly "progressed" in discussions about the potential for group workouts and scrimmages involving the eight teams that didn't qualify for the resumption of the 2019-20 season at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida.

Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reported Friday the current proposal under discussion calls for a week of practices at a team's home facility followed by two weeks of workouts and possibly some scrimmages in hub cities, but the plan still needs final approval from the league and Players Association.

The Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks didn't qualify for the shortened eight-game finish to the regular season in Orlando.

In turn, those organizations are facing the potential of nearly nine months without competitive basketball with the 2020-21 campaign not scheduled to start until Dec. 1. The current season was halted March 11.

NBPA executive director Michele Roberts raised concerns about whether the league could provide an equally safe environment for those teams as the ones competing for a championship in Orlando.

"I know there are some players, particularly young players, that seem concerned they're not getting enough [opportunities]. I think our teams are incredibly smart and creative and can come up with ways to get their guys engaged, if not now, before the season starts," Roberts told reporters in June. "But I am very concerned and frankly...in terms of play that doesn't have the same guarantees of safety and health that we've provided for the teams in Orlando."

There are also questions about whether veterans would take part in the scrimmages or if it would become more of an informal Summer League setting with mostly young players.

"I probably won't play if it gets approved," an unnamed Cavs player told Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com in early July. "Doubt many vets will."

Hornets head coach James Borrego told Bonnell he believes the eight teams currently sitting on the sidelines will be at a significant competitive disadvantage heading toward next season if no plan is approved.

"We need the door flung open, so we can get after this thing," Borrego said.

A final decision could be announced as early as next week, per Bonnell.

Scrimmages have already started to take place in Orlando with the regular season set to resume Thursday.