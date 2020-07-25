3M Open 2020: Day 3 Odds, Tee Times, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

For the second straight week, Tony Finau comes into Saturday with a strong chance to win a PGA Tour event.

Finau, who led after two rounds at The Memorial Tournament, is one shot back of Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski at the 3M Open.

The 30-year-old is the most recognizable name on the first page of the leaderboard, and he is the only one of the four pre-tournament favorites to be playing the weekend at TPC Twin Cities. Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood missed the cut.

Finau enters the third round as the favorite to take home the title, but don't discount the pair of leaders and reigning champion Matthew Wolff, among others.

3M Open Round 3 Information

TV: Golf Channel (1-3 p.m. ET); CBS (3-6 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: GolfChannel.com, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app and featured groups on PGA Tour Live.

Tee Times: All tee times can be found on PGATour.com.

Odds

Tony Finau: +280 (bet $100 to win $280)

Richy Werenski: +650

Michael Thompson: +750

Matthew Wolff: +800

Talor Gooch: +900

Xinjun Zhang: +1400

Harris English: +2500

Odds via Oddschecker.

Preview

Finau appears to be in a great position to pounce for the lead from his position alongside Thompson and Werenski in the final threesome to leave the first tee.

Before his third-round 73 at the Memorial, Finau posted a trio of Saturday scores in the 60s during the restart of play.

Even if he plays well Saturday, Finau has to overcome his final-round demons. Each of his past four Sunday scores has been higher than it was on the previous card, including a 78 from a week ago.

Finau does carry an advantage in experience over his playing partners, and if he continues the third-round form from the Charles Schwab Challenge, RBC Heritage and Travelers Championship, he could lead after 54 holes.

Thompson is in search of his second win on the PGA Tour, while Werenski is looking for his first triumph. The former has the highest finish of the two since the resumption of play, as he took eighth at the RBC Heritage. Neither player landed in the top 20 after that.

There should be concerns surrounding both leaders, each of whom has shot 70 or worse in 10 of 14 weekend rounds over the past six weeks.

If Thompson and Werenski falter, Finau could claim the open spot, but he is far from the only player capable of surging into first.

The natural pick for that role is Wolff, who outlasted Bryson DeChambeau in 2019 to win the inaugural version of the event.

Scott Stallings, Harris English and Charles Howell III all moved into contention with some of the largest scoring drops from Thursday to Friday. Stallings shot a second-round 64, while English and Howell were one shot worse Friday.

Of those further back, Sam Burns may have the best chance to leap up the leaderboard with a five- or six-stroke improvement. Burns carded three rounds of 66 or better on his way to a tie for seventh in 2019. He sits in a tie for 38th at three under heading into Saturday.

