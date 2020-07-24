Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Becomes 1st NFL Player to Opt out of 2020 Season

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the 2020 season without starting guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who announced he's opting out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released Friday, Duvernay-Tardif said he will continue his work on the frontlines and decided against playing because he "cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love."

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Duvernay-Tardif will receive $150,000 from the NFL as part of the opt-out agreement and is foregoing his $2.75 million salary.

In April, Duvernay-Tardif, who received a doctorate from McGill University, told Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop he decided to put those medical skills to use by helping fight the coronavirus at a long-term healthcare facility in his home city of Quebec, Canada:

"My shift started at 7:30 a.m. I found out that I would be working for now in more of a nursing role, helping relieve the workers who have already been in place. There’s so much that needs to happen just to visit with every patient—masks donned and hands washed and equipment like gloves and visors tugged on and off and thrown away. I handled a medication cart, making sure to administer the right dosage and in the proper way. Honestly, I was drained after—and looking forward to going back."

Duvernay-Tardif was a sixth-round draft pick by the Chiefs in 2014 out of McGill University. He was also a third-round selection by the Calgary Stampeders in the CFL draft but didn't play in the league.

After not playing as a rookie, Duvernay-Tardif moved into Kansas City's starting lineup during the 2015 season. The 29-year-old has appeared in 60 games, making 57 starts, over the past five seasons and won a Super Bowl with the team in 2019.