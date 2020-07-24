Video: Cubs' Anthony Rizzo Gives Hand Sanitizer to Brewers' Orlando Arcia at 1B

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 25, 2020

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo stands in the dugout during a baseball game Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Major League Baseball players are taking extra steps to be safe and healthy during the 2020 season, including sharing hand sanitizer on the field. 

During Friday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs, Anthony Rizzo gave Orlando Arcia a dab of the hygiene product. 

Arcia received his gift of a free squirt of hand sanitizer after hitting a single off Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks. 

In addition to promoting health and hygiene, Rizzo was able to share a laugh with his fellow first baseman. The Cubs star had to wait until the third inning to make the offer to one of his opponents because Arcia was the first Brewers player to reach base. 

Of course, now anyone who reaches first base against the Cubs will be expecting to receive the same kind of treatment from Rizzo. 

