The 5 Tournament 2020: July 25 TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters, More

With only one more round of action before the semifinals of The 5 Tournament begin, things are crowded atop the standings of the inaugural three-on-three basketball competition. And there are several teams in contention to take the No. 1 seed.

In this tournament, which is being held at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, the six teams play each other in a round-robin format, with the top four teams facing off in Monday's semifinals. Through four games, the Texas 5, the Miami 5 and the Sacramento 5 are all 3-1.

The Toronto 5 will be joining those three teams in the semifinals. With a 98-96 win over the Chicago 5 on Friday night, it ensured it will finish no worse than 2-3 (and it owns the tiebreaker over Chicago, which is a game back in the standings).

Although the four teams heading to the semifinals are set, Saturday's action will be important for seeding and could break the three-way tie at the top. Here's everything you need to know heading into the action.

July 25 Schedule

Chicago vs. Texas, 7 p.m. ET

Toronto vs. Miami, 8:10 p.m. ET

Sacramento vs. New York, 9:20 p.m. ET

Games can be ordered on pay-per-view through Dish Network, DirecTV or Fite.TV.

Rosters

Miami 5: Mario Chalmers, Rob Hite, Craig Smith, Carlos Arroyo, Corsley Edwards

Sacramento 5: Mike Bibby, Jermaine Taylor, Amir Johnson, Dahntay Jones, Donte Greene

New York 5: DerMarr Johnson, Solomon Jones, Darnell Jackson, Qyntel Woods, Mardy Collins

Toronto 5: Julian Wright, Mike Taylor, Alan Anderson, Patrick O'Bryant, Jamario Moon

Chicago 5: Nate Robinson, Derrick Byars, Eddie Basden, Mike Hall, Chris Johnson

Texas 5: Mo Charlo, Alex Scales, David Hawkins, James White, Will McDonald

Standings

T-1. Texas (3-1)

T-1. Miami (3-1)

T-1. Sacramento (3-1)

4. Toronto (2-2)

5. Chicago (1-3)

6. New York (0-4)

Of the three teams tied for first, Miami enters the final day of round-robin play with the most momentum.

The Miami 5 dropped its first game of the tournament, losing 85-82 to the Texas 5. Since then, Miami has won its past three games, which includes Friday's 89-88 win over the Sacramento 5, its best victory of the tournament.

Corsley Edwards (23 points) and Mario Chalmers (22) led the way for Miami in that win. But it had a balanced scoring attack, with all five players on its roster tallying at least 11 points. Miami also had to fend off a late Sacramento run, as it had led by 14 points at one point during the fourth quarter before winning by just one.

Chalmers has impressed during the tournament, as he scored 50 points in Miami's win over Chicago on Wednesday, going 17-for-32 from the field, which included shooting 15-for-29 from 3-point range.

Sacramento won its first three games of the tournament before Friday's loss (which came despite a game-high 30 points from Donte Greene). It's also the only team that has defeated Texas.

With Texas, Miami and Sacramento playing the other three teams on Saturday, it's possible the trio will end up tied atop the standings. Miami has the toughest challenge among the three, as it will be playing 2-2 Toronto, which will be trying to move up from the No. 4 seed for the semifinals.

Toronto has bounced back since losing its first two games of the tournament, beating New York and Chicago, the two bottom teams, in its past two games.

So while we know Texas, Miami, Sacramento and Toronto will be the four teams in Monday's semifinals, there are numerous matchup possibilities that will be determined Saturday. The winners of the semifinals will move on to the championship game, scheduled for Wednesday.