Vikings' Adam Thielen: Wouldn't Be in NFL with Challenges UFA Players Face Now

Minnesota Vikings star Adam Thielen knows he beat the odds as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Few players who hail from Division II NCAA programs make their way to the pros and even fewer develop into Pro Bowlers. It's why the wideout feels for all the NFL hopefuls in the same situation he was in who are now trying to crack a roster amid a pandemic.

"I know that if I was going through this offseason as a rookie, I wouldn't be in the NFL," Thielen told Chris Tomasson of the Twin Cities Pioneer Press. "There's no chance. So, that part is difficult, but at the same time it's a unique situation that nobody could have anticipated."

The challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic have limited the opportunities for lesser-known athletes to showcase their talents. Without an invite to camp, it'll be more difficult than ever for undrafted free agents to impress coaching staffs.

