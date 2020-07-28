When Will Kenny Omega and Hangman Page Finally Break Up for Epic AEW Feud?

0 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

In its first year on TNT, All Elite Wrestling has shown a strong focus on long-form storytelling. And no story has been in the works longer than the eventual break-up of Kenny Omega and Adam Page.

The AEW tag team champions are two of the best wrestlers in the world and have found impressive chemistry together. However, their divergent personalities lead to constant personal disputes. The two work well once the bell rings but rarely before or after.

With each major defense, Hangman and The Cleaner tease a break but keep winning. They have defeated The Young Bucks, SoCal Uncensored, Best Friends and Private Party in major title defenses.

The team stands on a needle, waiting to slip. If someone can defeat them, it won't take long for Page and Omega to turn against each other. The titles keep them together rather than any perceived friendship.

This long-awaited turn has set the stage for one of the biggest feuds in AEW's history. How will it all go down? Will Page turn out of frustration? Will Omega attack Hangman due to his pride? When will it happen?

There are no simple answers to these questions, but a few recent story threads have set the stage for the climax of this building story.