LeSean McCoy Says He's Talked to a Few Teams in Free Agency, Prioritizes Winning

LeSean McCoy Says He's Talked to a Few Teams in Free Agency, Prioritizes WinningJuly 24, 2020
One of the NFL's most proven tailbacks is still looking for job with four days until training camps open across the league.
LeSean McCoy has a desire to suit up for his 12th year in the pros, and it may still happen, but he's in search of the right opportunity. The 32-year-old is committed to playing for another contender fresh off winning a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here's what McCoy said Friday to Mike Garafolo on NFL Now (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra):
"Right now, I'm [sic] just talked to a couple of teams—some of my favorite teams—that I'd think would be a great fit for me. I won't tell you exactly.
"But I think the biggest thing is to find the right fit. Find the right fit for me. I think at the point in my career, not just playing football. I want to play for the right team. I want to be able to contribute. I want to be able to win another championship. You can't go from playing with the Chiefs with all that talent and winning a championship to now just trying to play. I'm the type of guy, I want to come in a room, challenge the running backs get them better. Be a veteran leader. All the type of things I want to bring to a team. So, just got to find the right fit for me."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
