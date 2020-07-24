LeSean McCoy Says He's Talked to a Few Teams in Free Agency, Prioritizes Winning

Steven Senne/Associated Press

One of the NFL's most proven tailbacks is still looking for job with four days until training camps open across the league.

LeSean McCoy has a desire to suit up for his 12th year in the pros, and it may still happen, but he's in search of the right opportunity. The 32-year-old is committed to playing for another contender fresh off winning a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here's what McCoy said Friday to Mike Garafolo on NFL Now (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra):

"Right now, I'm [sic] just talked to a couple of teams—some of my favorite teams—that I'd think would be a great fit for me. I won't tell you exactly.