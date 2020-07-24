Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Knicks, Nets Have Done Background Work on Bulls Star

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2020

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) runs on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Washington. The Wizards won 126-114. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks have reportedly each done "background work" on Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine in case he becomes available for trade.

SNY's Ian Begley reported Friday both teams are "monitoring" the situation and "have the assets" to build a formidable offer for LaVine.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

