Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Knicks, Nets Have Done Background Work on Bulls Star

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks have reportedly each done "background work" on Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine in case he becomes available for trade.

SNY's Ian Begley reported Friday both teams are "monitoring" the situation and "have the assets" to build a formidable offer for LaVine.

