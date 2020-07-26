Results We Want to See at WWE SummerSlam 2020

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

After one of the wildest Extreme Rules pay-per-view events in history, the WWE Universe has turned its attention to SummerSlam on August 23.

In the Universal Championship scene, The Fiend has made his triumphant return and looks to have his sights set on getting back his belt. As for the WWE Championship, it may be time for Randy Orton to shock the world and steal the title away from Drew McIntyre in classic heel fashion.

With most titles likely to be on the line at WWE's second-largest event of the year, SummerSlam would also be the perfect place for Sasha Banks and Bayley to lose their tag team belts and begin the breakup wrestling fans have been waiting to see for a long time.

Here are the outcomes the WWE Universe needs to witness during the 2020 edition of SummerSlam.

The Fiend Wins Universal Title

After one of the best cinematic matches in history at Extreme Rules, Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt have reached the point of their feud when The Fiend is ready to make his presence felt.

Strowman was thrown into the Universal Championship scene at WrestleMania after Roman Reigns stepped away from the company because of coronavirus concerns. Over time, The Monster Among Men has hit his stride and has grown into one of the best champions in recent memory.

Unfortunately, it's time for The Fiend to take the title from him.

Wyatt's Fiend character is one of the coolest characters ever conceived in wrestling, and the cinematic matches have been a highlight of the pandemic period. At SummerSlam, WWE needs The Fiend to win the Universal Championship and instill new life into SmackDown.

Bayley and Sasha Banks Lose Tag Team Titles

In addition to Bayley likely having to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam, there is the possibility she will also be involved in a women's tag team title match.

Bayley and partner Sasha Banks should unsuccessfully defend their crown against Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan or another team looking to make an impact. With the SmackDown women's champion looking to stay fresh for her title match later in the night, she should leave Banks out to dry, costing the duo the belts.

The storyline between Bayley and Banks has been one of the best in wrestling this year, but it's time for the duo to begin showing cracks. Just like every other aspect of the storytelling thus far, it should be subtle and slowly build to something much bigger.

By letting Bayley essentially give up on the tag team title match while still expecting Banks to be in her corner while she defends the SmackDown Women's Championship, the seeds would be planted for the eventual full-blown betrayal.

Randy Orton Punts His Way to a WWE Championship Reign

One of the Superstars suffering the most during the pandemic period is WWE champion Drew McIntyre. While he has shone brighter than most since beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, Raw's ratings are terrible.

With Orton being booked as one of the strongest heels in wrestling, the Legend Killer has returned in full force and has morphed into one of the most hated Superstars on the roster. To build sympathy for McIntyre, Orton should use his underhand tactics to steal the belt.

SummerSlam needs a marquee matchup to build around, and there are few battles worthy of the main event spot more than Orton vs. McIntyre. The two men are studs on the mic and in the ring, and the resulting battle would be an instant classic.

If Orton gets a shot at the title, though, he needs to do everything possible to walk away victorious.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).