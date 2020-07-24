WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 24

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The march toward SummerSlam for WWE's SmackDown brand kicks off Friday night on Fox with an episode headlined by the culmination of Jeff Hardy's feud with Sheamus and what may prove to be a renewed push for Naomi.

Beyond the advertised Bar Fight between the Charismatic Enigma and The Celtic Warrior and Naomi's stop by The Dirt Sheet with John Morrison and The Miz, the show featured the fallout from an explosive Extreme Rules pay-per-view that saw the return of The Fiend during the Wyatt Swamp Fight.

Was Hardy able to exorcise the demon that was Sheamus? What would Naomi have to say after the outpouring of support across social media after last week's show?

Would there be any fallout for King Corbin's attack on Matt Riddle at the end of last week's broadcast?

We found out the answers to those questions and more Friday night on the blue brand's July 24 episode.