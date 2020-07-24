WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 24

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 24July 24, 2020
The march toward SummerSlam for WWE's SmackDown brand kicks off Friday night on Fox with an episode headlined by the culmination of Jeff Hardy's feud with Sheamus and what may prove to be a renewed push for Naomi.
Beyond the advertised Bar Fight between the Charismatic Enigma and The Celtic Warrior and Naomi's stop by The Dirt Sheet with John Morrison and The Miz, the show featured the fallout from an explosive Extreme Rules pay-per-view that saw the return of The Fiend during the Wyatt Swamp Fight.
Was Hardy able to exorcise the demon that was Sheamus? What would Naomi have to say after the outpouring of support across social media after last week's show?
Would there be any fallout for King Corbin's attack on Matt Riddle at the end of last week's broadcast?
We found out the answers to those questions and more Friday night on the blue brand's July 24 episode.
Match Card
Bar Fight: Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus
Naomi joins The Dirt Sheet with John Morrison and The Miz
Bayley and Sasha Banks address the current championship landscape
Announced for Friday's FOX network broadcast are:
It appears as though Friday's broadcast may be lighter on the in-ring content that most recent episodes. It is always possible that the talk show and promo segments combine to create a match involving the participants, especially given WWE's booking formula in recent years.
As it is now, though, the card is somewhat of a mystery as fans set their sights on SummerSlam and a potential lineup for the annual extravaganza.
Sasha Banks and Bayley Kick Off The Show
Bayley and Sasha Banks kicked off this week’s show, prepared to address the current title situation within WWE. The Golden Role Models celebrated with the Raw, SmackDown and Tag Team Championships as Michael Cole and Corey Graves recapped the events of The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.
The braggadocios heels ushered in “the era of greatness...The Era of Sasha and Bayley!”
This brought out Nikki Cross. The unhinged competitor demanded another championship opportunity after being screwed over in her match with Bayley Sunday.
The champion agreed to a match...but only if Cross could beat her own bestie Alexa Bliss.
Driven by her championship aspirations, Cross shoved Bliss to the ground and hit the ring ahead of the break.
Grade
B+
Analysis
Bayley manipulating Cross, turning her against her own best friend after Cross and Bliss tried to do the same to her and Banks not all that long ago, was a nice twist.
We have seen tensions heightened in recent weeks between Bliss and Cross and this match should prove to be the emphasis for the next chapter in their story.
A solid start to the night’s broadcast that gave way to a fresh match at a time when the product could seriously use it.
Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross
For women’s tag team champions Bliss and Cross engaged in some counters and reversals early, neither gaining a sustained upper-hand.
Cross fired up at one point and unleashed a dropkick, clothesline and running bulldog. Bliss kicked out at two. Heading into the break, Bliss and Cross took out The Golden Role Models at the commentary position.
Little Miss Bliss controlled the match coming out of the timeout, wearing Bliss down and working the established rib injury of her tag team partner. She delivered the double knees to the midsection but Cross bailed to the sanctuary of the floor, preventing the standing moonsault.
A stiff kick to the back continued Cross’ torment.
Cross fought her way back into the match, using her frantic pace to her advantage as she rattled Bliss. Alexa broke out a Code Red for two. Later, Cross launched herself off the ropes for a crossbody block but missed, doing more damage to her ribs.
As Bliss expressed concern for her partner, Cross rolled her up for the win to earn another shot at Bayley.
Result
Cross defeated Bliss
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a surprisingly good match between two women who have not worked together as opponents much at all in recent months. The psychology was great, with Bliss targeting the injury and Cross starring as she fought from underneath.
What really worked was the manner in which Cross won the match and the look on Bliss’ face after the referee’s three-count.
The former tag team champions are on the road to a breakup that hopefully reintroduces the WWE Universe to the evil, vindictive Bliss.
Even as she congratulated Cross backstage, the hint of dissent was clearly there.
As for Banks and Bayley, they were obnoxiously great on commentary and are really growing into these more prominent roles on Raw and SmackDown.
Matt Riddle vs. Tony Nese
Moments after Bray Wyatt presented the latest edition of The Firefly Funhouse in which he revealed it is now The Fiend’s time, Matt Riddle made his way to the ring for some singles in-ring action.
The Original Bro battled former cruiserweight champion Tony Nese.
Riddle tossed Nese around with a gut-wrench suplex, delivered a running senton to the back and finished him off with the Bro Derek.
After the match, Riddle grabbed a mic. “I’m kind of new here so I’m going to give it a try. King Corbin...I’m calling you out, bro.”
The 2019 King of the Ring entered to a chorus of boos and immediately took exception to Riddle calling him out. “You’re just not ready,” he said. “You don’t belong in a professional atmosphere like SmackDown.” Finally, he said, “maybe you should go to 205 Live. You’d probably be a top guy there.”
Riddle said he’s not some helpless member of the kingdom, but Corbin is the next special guest on The Bro Show. He wiped out a charging Nese with a kick and stood tall to close out the segment.
Result
Riddle defeated Nese
Grade
B
Analysis
The match itself was a glorified squash, as it should have been, and the post-match promo work was fine enough for what it was.
You can probably argue that Corbin is a lackluster feud for Riddle, if only because the styles do not appear to mesh well on the surface, but the king is a bona fide heel. He is as good in that role as anyone else they have on the villain side of things in this company right now and someone fans genuinely want to see get his ass kicked.
Letting him annoy the hell of SmackDown’s newest star, only to incur the wrath of the typically laid-back Riddle is a great way to introduce the Bro to the audience.