3M Open 2020: Friday Odds, Tee Times, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Richy Werenski has never won a tournament on the PGA Tour since turning pro in 2014, but he's played some solid rounds of golf over the past two months; none better perhaps than his opening round at the 3M Open.

With an eight-under 63, the 28-year-old jumped out to an early lead at TPC Twin Cities after Thursday's first round. He notched his ninth and final birdie on the 18th hole to establish a one-stroke lead over Matthew Thompson heading into Friday.

Werenski's best career finish on the tour is second, which he's achieved twice: the Puerto Rico Open in March 2017 and the Barbasol Championship in July 2018.

There are seven golfers tied for third at six under par, a group that includes Tony Finau and Matthew Wolff, who won the inaugural 3M Open last year.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into Friday's second round at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

3M Open Friday Information

TV: Golf Channel, 2:30-6:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: GolfChannel.com and featured groups of PGA Tour Live.

Tee Times: The full list of tee times can be found at PGATour.com.

Odds

Tony Finau +550 (bet $100 to win $550)

Matthew Wolff +600

Richy Werenski +1200

Ryan Moore +1200

Max Homa +1300

Bubba Watson +2000

Patrick Rodgers +2000

Michael Thompson +2000

Xinjun Zhang +2500

Luke List +3000

Kyle Stanley +3300

Brooks Koepka +3500

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Alex Noren +4000

Talor Gooch +4000

Before the PGA Tour took a three-month hiatus in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Werenski had one of his better showings of the season, finishing tied for 17th at the Honda Classic.

In his first four tournaments back, the Springfield, Massachusetts native made the cut at each of them, with his best finish coming at the Rocket Mortgage Classic earlier this month, when he tied for 21st.

Werenski then shot a 63 in Thursday's opening round at the 3M Open, matching his career-best score.

"To play a round like I did [Thursday], you've got to make the putts, but ... I feel like my irons have really been coming along," he said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

If Werenski is going to win his first PGA Tour tournament this weekend, he'll have to hold off some formidable competition. That includes Finau, the No. 17-ranked golfer in the world who is only two strokes back and one of seven tied for third.

The 30-year-old started on the back nine and had only two birdies, but he picked it up on the front nine, collecting five birdies in a span of eight holes. He is coming off an eighth-place finish at the Memorial Tournament, which was his best showing in his first five events since the tour returned.

Another golfer who is likely to be competitive throughout the weekend is Wolff, who notched his first PGA Tour victory when he won last year's inaugural 3M Open. He is now looking to earn his second career win at the same event.

His 68 in Thursday's opening round was one stroke better than his score in last year's first round. In 2019, he got better throughout the weekend, following his opening-round 69 with a 67, 62 and 65 over the final three rounds.

"This might have been my best first round of my career," Wolff said, according to Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune. "I feel like I've usually been fighting to make that cut unless I have a really good second round. So it was just nice to go out there, shoot six under par and now [Friday] all I'm going to be doing is thinking about taking it deep and doing what I did [Thursday]."

If the 21-year-old does that, perhaps he'll quickly ascend to the top of the leaderboard on Friday and put himself in a strong position to pull off a repeat this weekend.