Picking the Mount Rushmore for Active WWE Superstars

Everyone has a different approach to the Mount Rushmore concept, as well as how much weight is given to each aspect the Superstars are judged on.

For my own personal Mount Rushmore series, I tend to view it as a balance of wrestling and mic skills, someone's contributions to the business and their legacy.

With this particular focus of just the active roster, a few other factors come into play.

Anyone who is not actually active has to be disqualified, by default. That means no Roman Reigns, Pete Dunne, John Cena, Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar or anyone who doesn't wrestle at least every other week or so.

Match quality is a major element, but it should be noted that this isn't the one and only category. Just because someone like Cesaro is a fantastic in-ring performer doesn't mean the overall package he presents is better than some other choices. If that were the case, this could be made up of four NXT rookies who pop up on 205 Live that no one cares to watch.

Promos and character work are incredibly important, but that also doesn't mean these four are necessarily the best talkers in the company today.

Legacy and contributions to the business are hard to determine for an active roster, but some are clearly above others.

For example, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have tried to help hold down the fort for the women's division in the tag team scene and on SmackDown for months. They mean more to the system right now than Bianca Belair, who has been mostly used on Main Event.