WWE and AEW Stars Who Need to Swap Promotions

Credit: WWE.com

All Elite Wrestling and WWE may be in the same business, but they are very different companies with different approaches to booking and how to push a Superstar.

Vince McMahon considers WWE more of an entertainment company than a wrestling promotion. He wants his wrestlers to have movie-star looks and charisma, and he has always liked over-the-top storylines that border on the unbelievable.

AEW, on the other hand, is more of a traditional wrestling promotion. It has been heavily featuring indie stars recently and has prided itself on presenting a more wrestling-centric product with a little bit of flare. It has outrageous characters, but they are not as overproduced as WWE's gimmicks.

Because of these differences, certain wrestlers seem like they would be more at home with a different company. Let's take a look at which AEW and WWE Superstars should swap promotions and why the competition would be a better fit.