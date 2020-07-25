WWE and AEW Stars Who Need to Swap Promotions

WWE and AEW Stars Who Need to Swap PromotionsJuly 25, 2020
All Elite Wrestling and WWE may be in the same business, but they are very different companies with different approaches to booking and how to push a Superstar.
Vince McMahon considers WWE more of an entertainment company than a wrestling promotion. He wants his wrestlers to have movie-star looks and charisma, and he has always liked over-the-top storylines that border on the unbelievable.
AEW, on the other hand, is more of a traditional wrestling promotion. It has been heavily featuring indie stars recently and has prided itself on presenting a more wrestling-centric product with a little bit of flare. It has outrageous characters, but they are not as overproduced as WWE's gimmicks.
Because of these differences, certain wrestlers seem like they would be more at home with a different company. Let's take a look at which AEW and WWE Superstars should swap promotions and why the competition would be a better fit.
Brian Cage
One look at Brian Cage and anyone who knows anything about McMahon would think he would be the perfect addition to the WWE roster.
McMahon has always loved wrestlers with massive physiques and unreal athleticism. Cage has both of those things and much more to offer as a competitor.
If he went to WWE, he would spend little to no time in NXT before he was brought to the main roster and given a monster push toward a top title.
Cage would be fighting guys like Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar within a year of debuting because he is one of the few people capable of standing toe to toe with them without being intimidated.
He will probably have a good career with AEW, but he would have a lot more exposure on the global scene with WWE.
Cedric Alexander
When Cedric Alexander lost in the second round of the Cruiserweight Classic to Kota Ibushi, he was met with chants of "Please sign Cedric" from the crowd.
WWE made good and hired him to be part of the new cruiserweight division. He won the cruiserweight title one time and has been floundering ever since.
This is a guy with more wrestling skill and agility in his little finger than a lot of people on the roster, and WWE can barely find ways to use him in more than quick backstage segments. Something has to change.
Alexander would be perfect for AEW because his style of wrestling is exactly the kind we see on Dynamite every single week in some of the biggest matches.
Just think about what kind of matches he could have with Kenny Omega, Sammy Guevara or Cody. They would be amazing. As an added bonus, he would get to work with his wife, Big Swole.
Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian
AEW's women's division needs a lot of work, but it has managed to make a few wrestlers into legit stars, and Penelope Ford is one of them.
She has great skill in the ring, solid mic skills and the kind of marketable look WWE loves. She is the complete package, so it's hard to imagine she would have trouble getting over with the WWE Universe.
Then there is her boyfriend, Kip Sabian. They seem like they would be a perfect addition to NXT as a power couple who could rival Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae or Karrion Kross and Scarlett.
Sabian has been surprisingly underused for someone with his level of skill, but AEW has been using him more as a supporter for Ford, which is smart since she has proved to be a valuable member of the roster.
WWE has more opportunities for women and three separate brands where Sabian could find a home. It's a little shocking WWE didn't hire either of them before AEW could.
Finn Balor
Finn Balor may be a former universal and NXT champion, but he has always had trouble being booked consistently by WWE for an extended period of time.
His Bullet Club association alone would be enough for AEW to hire him and immediately put him into a feud with Omega or The Young Bucks, but storylines aren't the only reason he would be a good fit.
AEW's style would allow The Prince to work the kind of matches that made him famous in Japan against opponents who are both familiar and new.
The worst part about how WWE has booked him is how it has completely gotten rid of his Demon persona. This was something unique that fans loved, and management hasn't used it in years.
Balor would likely be free to create his own character that uses elements from the Demon and his past cosplay gimmick to create something fresh. He would be a top star on Dynamite within months.
Mojo Rawley
Mojo Rawley is a former NFL player with explosive power and a surprising amount of charisma. How WWE hasn't found an effective way to use him is a mystery.
At this point, being Rob Gronkowski's best friend is what WWE has made him known for instead of his wrestling ability. No Superstars should be defined by their friendship with someone who isn't even part of the company.
Rawley might not be everyone's idea of a world champion, but that is because he has never been portrayed as such. In AEW, he would have a second chance to become a major threat to anyone with a title.
Remember those great promos Rawley delivered into a mirror last year that never led to anything? What if he had the chance to follow through with that gimmick? He might surprise you with how good he is.
Wardlow
Much like Cage, Wardlow seems like the kind of guy WWE would have hired just for his size and physique, but he is a better wrestler than some people may realize.
He hasn't been given much of a chance to show what he can do on Dynamite because he is MJF's enforcer, but if you watch AEW Dark, you know what this monster can do.
Imagine a tag team with Cage and Wardlow coming into WWE and wrecking shop immediately. They would be almost unstoppable right out of the gate.
If WWE was lucky enough to get both of them and MJF, who would also be a good fit in WWE, you would have a stable that would rival The Undisputed Era for NXT dominance.
Lucha House Party
WWE has three incredibly talented lucha libre wrestlers in a three-man team and it still can't seem to find a way to book them consistently.
Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik and Kalisto are some of the most talented high-flyers in all of WWE, and for some reason, they have been treated mostly as a comedy act. Metalik just earned an Intercontinental Championship opportunity on SmackDown, but he probably won't win.
The Lucha Bros are a prime example of how Lucha House Party could and should be booked. Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. are treated as serious competitors in both singles and tag team action.
Lucha House Party could be the babyface equivalent to them in AEW. They would be a great addition to an already strong tag team division alongside The Young Bucks, Best Friends, Private Party and many more.
Everyone on this list would thrive by switching promotions, but they aren't the only ones. Who do you think needs to jump ship for the sake of their career?