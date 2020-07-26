The Best Undrafted Free Agent in Every 2020 NFL Training Camp

0 of 32

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Each year, the NFL draft consists of seven rounds and typically 256 picks. While it's easy to think the selection process ends there, it doesn't. Dozens of rookie prospects are signed as free agents following the draft, and many of them have fruitful NFL careers.

But opportunity is everything in the NFL, and those opportunities will be scarce in 2020. With no preseason and limited 80-player camp rosters, only the very best undrafted free agents will have a chance to emerge as rookies.

For some of these long shots, however, teams will not be able to ignore their talent and upside.

Here we'll examine each team's best undrafted free agent heading into camp—based on factors such as physical attributes, playing experience, collegiate production and potential roster fit.