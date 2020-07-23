Green Bay, Packers' Lambeau Field Named Finalist to Host 2024 NFL Draft

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers are among the finalists to host the 2024 NFL draft, team president and CEO Mark Murphy revealed on Thursday during a shareholders meeting.

Murphy told reporters:

"I feel confident. I think we'll be able to make a really strong case (for the draft). The criteria the league looks at, it's not as set as something like the Super Bowl. The new Resch Expo will be really helpful to us in that effort as well as Titletown. By 2024, Titletown is going to look a lot different than it does now and be even more attractive as a destination."

The Resch Expo is an exhibit center that is set to be finished in 2021, while the Titletown District includes a number of entertainment destinations near Lambeau Field.

Cleveland will host the NFL draft in 2021. Las Vegas, which was scheduled to host the event before it was held remotely and digitally due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will host in 2022, and Kansas City will do the honors in 2023.