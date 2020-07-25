Fantasy Football 2020: Most Pivotal Position Battles of NFL Training Camps

1 of 11

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The following position battles shouldn't have a massive impact on the fantasy landscape, but they are worth keeping one eye on during training camp.

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Battle

If rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow can't beat out Ryan Finley and Jacob Dolegala for the Cincinnati Bengals' starting job, that's a serious problem. Burrow is arguably the most NFL-ready of the league's rookie quarterbacks, and he faces the most underwhelming competition.

However, it's never smart to ink in a rookie quarterback for the starting job. Burrow could have some sleeper value if he performs well in camp, but he should be a draft afterthought if he struggles.

Miami Dolphins Running Back Battle

The Miami Dolphins are likely to start either free-agent addition Jordan Howard or trade acquisition Matt Breida in 2020. Both have been starters in the past, and the winner of the lead-back role will have moderate fantasy value.

However, Miami ranked dead last in both rushing attempts and rushing yards in 2019 and is likely to use a committee approach this season. Unless Howard or Breida starts trending as a true workhorse back, there isn't a lot of high-end fantasy drama.

Indianapolis Colts Running Back Battle

The Indianapolis Colts face a similar situation. Their backfield is loaded with the likes of Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins and rookie Jonathan Taylor. This too should be a committee backfield as Mack leads the rushing attack and Hines (44 receptions in 2019) provides PPR value.

However, Taylor could cut heavily into Mack's rushing role. If that appears inevitable in camp, Mack should be valued accordingly in fantasy drafts.

Green Bay Packers Running Back Battle

As is the case in Indianapolis, Green Bay's leading rusher shouldn't change before the start of the seasons. Aaron Jones led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns last season, and he should remain the starter. However, rookie AJ Dillon could push for early playing time.

Most likely, this will hurt complementary back Jamaal Williams more than Jones, though it's worth paying some attention to the Packers' backfield dynamic during camp.

Chiefs Running Back Battle

Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the 32nd overall pick, is likely to be a popular target among fantasy enthusiasts on draft day. However, even if he beats out 2019 starter Damien Williams, he probably won't possess elite fantasy value.

The Chiefs are likely to keep Williams a significant piece of the rushing attack—they exercised his $2.3 million option this offseason—and shouldn't lean heavily on the run anyway. As long as Patrick Mahomes is healthy, the offense is going to run through him.