WWE Announces SummerSlam Won't Be Held at Boston's TD Garden Arena

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2020

The logo for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., WWE, appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew/Associated Press

The WWE announced Thursday that Aug. 23's SummerSlam would no longer be held at Boston's TD Garden. 

Per that press release, "in coordination with our local partners, government officials and TD Garden, WWE's SummerSlam and related events will no longer take place in Boston."

The WWE added that the event was going ahead as scheduled and would be streamed on the WWE Network, though a new site has not yet been decided upon. 

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported July 6 that the event would be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE officially announcing the event being moved away from Boston isn't a surprise after the city's mayor, Marty Walsh, announced in May that all parades or large gatherings would be canceled through early September. 

The main event at SummerSlam will almost assuredly be Drew McIntyre putting his WWE Championship on the line, though who he faces remains up in the air. 

What we do know is that McIntyre will take on Dolph Ziggler in a rematch during next week's Raw, with McIntyre naming the match's stipulation just before the match begins. 

That should serve as a tasty appetizer for SummerSlam's main attraction. 

