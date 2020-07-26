Ranking the Best Basketball Players from Chicago

0 of 9

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Headlined by future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade, Chicago has produced some of the best players in NBA history.

Who exactly qualifies as "from Chicago" is subjective, given the expansive metro area. Plus, the number of years spent in the region is important too. Kevin Garnett, for example, lived in South Carolina for much of his life but then transferred and played his final high school year in Chicago. That's not enough for inclusion.

Your opinion on location and duration may vary, and that's OK. Our focus is on players who spent their high school years in Chicago, especially those who grew up around the area too.

There is one place, though, I know we can agree: Naperville is not Chicago.