The 7 Most Important Players for the Rest of the 2019-20 Season

0 of 8

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Between playing every game in the Orlando bubble, home-court advantage being non-existent and not allowing fans in the arena, at least one thing about the NBA hasn't changed: stars will still decide who wins a title.

Three main stat categories were used to help judge their importance to their respective teams:

VORP (value over replacement player): Estimate of points added by a player per 100 team possessions over a replacement-level player.

Usage Rate: Estimate of the percentage of team plays used by a player while he was on the floor.

On/Off Rating: The number of points per 100 possessions the player improves a team while he's on the floor, both offensively and defensively.

Of the 10 players who made the final cut, a ranking is given in parenthesis to show how they stacked up against their star opponents on the list.

While these stats help tell the tale, other factors (additional stars on the roster who can replicate some of the same production, for instance) were considered as well.