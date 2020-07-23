Eric Young Rips WWE: 'The System Is Broken ... a Disaster in How It's Organized'

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Newly signed Impact Wrestling star Eric Young aired his grievances with WWE during a radio interview Wednesday, three months after getting released by the company.

Young appeared on Busted Open Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Zach Perez) and discussed the biggest issues he encountered while in WWE:

"The truth is, a bunch of guys that have left there have talked about this, and we don't need to go on and on about it. But the system is broken; it's hard to get a word in. Even when you're doing nothing, it feels like you're fixing people's mistakes all day.

"There was no creativity. They want everyone to do things the same, and be the same, and bump the same, and sell the same. And there is millions of rules ... those change daily. It's really hard to understand what's going on and why it's going on. The system is flawed, and I would say that to anyone there. I would say it to Vince [McMahon] himself."

After spending 12 years in TNA, Young finally left the company in 2016 and signed with WWE. He debuted on NXT and was quickly installed as the leader of a group called Sanity, which also included Nikki Cross, Alexander Wolfe and Sawyer Fulton, who was later replaced by Killian Dain.

Sanity enjoyed a great deal of success in NXT, including holding the NXT Tag Team Championships, but things quickly fell apart when they got called up to the main roster in 2019.

They made a few appearances together as a stable but were never given a concrete storyline and were eventually broken up without ever making much of an impact.

On Busted Open, EY talked about the disparity between NXT and the main roster in WWE:

"The NXT part went great. I was treated well. Hunter and me worked very closely on the development of Sanity and the group. I really felt like I had a say in what went on; obviously not final say but was listened to. At the time, Sanity was one of the top acts in the whole company. I could be put anywhere on the card and be utilized in a good way.

"Then we transition to the main roster, and I mean, you and everyone knows how that went—it did not go well. Sometimes you fall out of favor, and it's nothing you did or didn't do. I never changed who I was. I'm not going to; that's not who I am. I'm not a political person. Never have been."

Young called WWE a "disaster in how it's organized" and added, "It's hard to love wrestling in that kind of environment."

Young's disappointing run on the WWE main roster came to an end in April when he was one of several wrestlers released by the company in an effort to cut costs during the coronavirus pandemic. His 90-day non-compete clause ended this month, and he made his return to Impact last weekend at Slammiversary.

The 40-year-old veteran was part of the Fatal 5-Way main event for the Impact World Championship that saw Eddie Edwards beat Young, Ace Austin, Trey Miguel and Rich Swann.

It's uncertain how the former Impact World champion will be utilized now that he is back where he first made a name for himself in the wrestling business, but he seems excited for the opportunity to get his creative juices flowing again.

