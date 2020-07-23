3M Open 2020: Round 1 Odds, Tee Times, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The 3M Open begins Thursday with less fanfare than previous tournaments on the PGA Tour.

Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson and Tommy Fleetwood are the biggest names taking part at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, with other major players taking the week off before the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and PGA Championship.

That leaves the door open for some lesser-known names to capture the spotlight, much like Matthew Wolff did when he won the inaugural 3M Open in 2019.

The list of potential unlikely champions begins with a pair of players in the first threesome and includes golfers who have turned in some decent rounds of late.

3M Open Round 1 Information

TV: Golf Channel (2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: Featured groups on PGA Tour Live all day; GolfChannel.com (2:30-6:30 p.m. ET)

Tee Times

Odds

Dustin Johnson (+1000)

Tony Finau (+1200)

Brooks Koepka (+1500)

Tommy Fleetwood (+1600)

Paul Casey (+2000)

Harris English (+2500)

Matthew Wolff (+2700)

Odds via Caesars Palace

Preview

Each of the four favorites will play during Thursday's morning session.

Johnson, Finau and Fleetwood will play together, while Koepka will tee off in the threesome before them on the 10th tee. A case could be made for each man to win, but a variety of factors could derail their hopes.

Johnson carded back-to-back 80s to miss the cut at the Memorial Tournament, while Finau went from 36-hole leader to finishing seven shots back of Jon Rahm at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Meanwhile, Koepka is battling a lingering knee issue, and Fleetwood is playing in his first tournament since March.

Koepka said prior to the 3M Open that he has not played up to his personal standard yet, per Golf Digest's Dylan Dethier:

“I just need to play good. I've played so bad lately. I'm just trying to find things. Every week I feel like the results aren't there, but it's getting better and better. My good shots are good, but I've just got to bring that bottom level up. I've hit some real costly shots. I seem to miss it short-sided every time and that's been kind of the downfall of why I haven't played well."

Koepka is coming off a tie for 62nd at the Memorial, where he made the cut thanks to Bryson DeChambeau's meltdown Friday afternoon that pushed the cut line back one shot.

The concerns surrounding those players make it more likely that a lesser-known figure takes the tournament. Henrik Norlander and Seamus Power, who feature in the tournament's first group, are candidates to fill that role.

Norlander is coming off a sixth-place finish at the Memorial and has placed in the top 41 in each of his last four tournaments.

Power placed in a tie for 12th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his lone start since the PGA Tour resumption and ranks eighth in birdie average and 32nd in driving distance.

A year ago, Wolff and DeChambeau benefited from their driving distance to land in the last group of the final round.

Chase Seiffert, who finished fourth at the Workday Charity Open two weeks ago, and Scott Stallings, who had eight straight rounds in the 60s over three tournaments, are other names to watch.

Wolff is the main draw of the afternoon session, as he defends his title. He had four rounds in the 60s, including a third-round 62 a year ago.

Another name to consider as a first-round leader is Harris English, who enters the tournament with the best first-round scoring average in the field. He is fourth overall on the PGA Tour behind Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay and DeChambeau.

