NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Tom Thibodeau, Knicks' Coaching Search

For much of the time that the New York Knicks have been conducting their search for a new head coach, Tom Thibodeau has appeared to be the front-runner for the job. And while it doesn't appear that has changed, the team has yet to make an official decision.

On Wednesday, Marc Berman of the New York Post wrote that while Thibodeau remains the favorite to land the role as the "most established candidate," there are still others in the running, noting that Kenny Atkinson and Jason Kidd "have not been crossed off the list as of yet."

Thibodeau, who was an assistant for New York from 1996-2004, spent most of the past decade as an NBA head coach. He led the Chicago Bulls from 2010-15 and then guided the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2016-19. A former NBA Coach of the Year, Thibodeau went to the playoffs six times in his first seven seasons as an NBA head coach, so it's no surprise he's a target for the Knicks.

Although other candidates for the New York job, such as interim head coach Mike Miller and former Knicks head coach Mike Woodson, may not get it, Berman noted it's been "long reported" that the team is interested in potentially adding them to the staff under its new head coach. And while Thibodeau has typically wanted to pick his own assistants in the past, Berman wrote that he's "wide open to change" and the fact that the Knicks want to have a hand in the hirings "does not appear to be an issue."

"He trusts [Knicks president] Leon [Rose]—that's why,’" an NBA source told Berman.

However, that's not to say Thibodeau may not want some input, too. Berman reported that he would "want at least a few familiar faces with him" if he lands the job, listing Andy Greer, Larry Greer and Daisuke Yoshimoto as candidates.

Andy Greer and Yoshimoto worked under Thibodeau in both Chicago and Minnesota, while Larry Greer, who is Andy's brother, was a Timberwolves assistant under him. Larry was an assistant for the Phoenix Suns this season, but he's no longer on their staff heading into the 2019-20 season restart in Orlando, Florida.

Last month, Rose told Mike Breen of MSG Network that the Knicks hoped to make a hire before the end of July. They're currently the only team in the NBA that doesn't have a head coach.

"In trying to be thorough and doing everything perfectly, the Knicks are dragging it out to a new level," an NBA source told Berman. "I believe they know who they're going to hire, always have. They just need to make sure."

Whoever becomes New York's next head coach will be looking to end its postseason drought. The Knicks last reached the playoffs in 2013, and since 2000, they only have one postseason series victory.

If it's Thibodeau, he will be looking to make a deeper postseason run than he has in the past. Although he's reached the playoffs six times, he's never led a team to the NBA Finals, with his only appearance in the conference finals coming during his first year with the Bulls in 2011.