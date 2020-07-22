Venus Williams, Terrell Owens Beat Rob Gronkowski on Game On!

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens joined fellow sports stars Venus Williams and Rob Gronkowski in Wednesday's episode of CBS' Game On!

Owens joined Team Venus, which also includes comedian Ian Karmel for a matchup against Team Gronk with comedian Bobby Lee and actor Kevin Nealon joining as a special guest.

In the end, Venus' squad pulled off the Episode 8 win with a close 15-13 score.

The weekly competition usually features a combination of athletic events and trivia questions, providing plenty of entertainment with each.

Gronkowski had to showcase his passing skills while trying to knock a trophy off Lee's head, although he clearly has a lot to learn from teammate Tom Brady:

Williams needed only a few shots to hit her target:

Other athletic moments included jumping through a canvas at the highest speed and dunking basketballs into a pool.

Owens hasn't played in the NFL since 2010, but he showed he still has plenty of athleticism:

In the trivia portion, teams had to match the end-zone dance between NFL receivers Victor Cruz, Chad Johnson and Steve Smith.

As far as his own dances, Owens said his most memorable celebration was the Sharpie signing.

They also had to pick reviews from celebrity restaurants.

The episode featured some memorable moments outside of the competition as well:

Gronkowski has to return to the football field soon enough after coming out of retirement with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he is still having fun off the field.