NXT's Keith Lee Announces He Will Relinquish North American Championship

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2020

Credit: WWE.com

The NXT North American Championship is now vacant after Keith Lee surrendered the title belt to open WWE NXT on Wednesday.

Lee defeated Adam Cole in the main event of The Great American Bash on July 8 to simultaneously hold the NXT and North American belts. He said going forward he'll be focusing on the former, and NXT general manager William Regal revealed the plan to coronate a new North American champion:

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

