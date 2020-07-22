AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 22

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 22July 22, 2020
All Elite Wrestling returned to holding a regular episode of Dynamite this week after the last three Wednesday's featured special shows for Fyter Fest and Fight For the Fallen.
Cody Rhodes looked to continue his reign as the TNT champion with another open challenge this week but the longer he goes, the harder it will be for him to keep up this pace.
AEW hyped several segments ahead of Wednesday's show including an appearance from Brian Cage and Taz, a match featuring MJF, a tag bout between Jurassic Express and The Inner Circle's Chris Jericho and Jake Hager, and The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
Wednesday's Lineup
- The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade
- MJF in action.
- Cody Rhodes has an open challenge for the TNT Championship.
- Jericho and Hager vs. Jurassic Express
- An appearance from Taz and Cage.
- Jon Moxley speaks after retaining his title against Cage.
Here is a look at what AEW announced ahead of this week's Dynamite:
Cody vs. Eddie Kingston (TNT Championship)
AEW wasted no time getting to the action. Cody was already in the ring with Arn Anderson for his open challenge TNT Championships match. His mystery opponent was Eddie Kingston.
The indie veteran gave a passionate promo before the match talking about how much he has had to work to get to where he is. He made a few threats to Anderson and challenged Cody to make this a No DQ match. The champ agreed.
Kingston attacked him as the bell rang and immediately took him out of the ring to deliver a series of chops. Cody fired back and eventually hit the Disaster Kick followed by a suicide dive.
The challenger appeared to twist his knee early in the match and began to favor it after hitting a side suplex. If it wasn't planned, they did a good job making it part of the story.
Cody began focusing on his knee but Kingston used a low blow to keep him at bay. He powerbombed the champ into a pile of thumbtacks. The American Nightmare fought back and got the win with a Figure Four.
Grade: B
Analysis
Starting the night with the TNT title match was smart. It was chaotic and gave Kingston more national exposure than he has ever had before.
The smashmouth style of Kingston was a nice change of pace from the other challengers Cody has faced in recent weeks who favored high-flying or technical offense.
This was a solid match but it fell a little short of some of Cody's other recent encounters. It was more hardcore but that doesn't always make things better. It was nice to see Kingston get an opportunity like this.
MJF vs. Griff Garrison
MJF faced a jobber by the name of Griff Garrison. The Salt of the Earth gave him a few seconds to talk and mocked him several times.
After being reminded of his loss at Fyter Fest, MJF attacked him with the microphone. The ref called for the bell and the holder of the Dynamite Diamond Ring started beating his opponent down.
After a commercial break, MJF grabbed the mic and reminded everyone that he has never been pinned or submitted. He forced his opponent to say he was undefeated and it almost led to Garrison rolling him up for the win.
MJF quickly finished him off with his finisher to make sure he didn't lose again.
Grade: C+
Analysis
MJF is one of the biggest heels in the company. Facing enhancement talent should be what management does to get Wardlow over, not somebody who is already over.
Garrison seemed nervous but played his part well. He took a beating and made his opponent look good in the process. That is all a jobber has to do.
This was top-notch heel work from MJF but as far as the actual match is concerned, it was a typical squash.