AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 22

2 of 3

Credit: AEW

AEW wasted no time getting to the action. Cody was already in the ring with Arn Anderson for his open challenge TNT Championships match. His mystery opponent was Eddie Kingston.

The indie veteran gave a passionate promo before the match talking about how much he has had to work to get to where he is. He made a few threats to Anderson and challenged Cody to make this a No DQ match. The champ agreed.

Kingston attacked him as the bell rang and immediately took him out of the ring to deliver a series of chops. Cody fired back and eventually hit the Disaster Kick followed by a suicide dive.

The challenger appeared to twist his knee early in the match and began to favor it after hitting a side suplex. If it wasn't planned, they did a good job making it part of the story.

Cody began focusing on his knee but Kingston used a low blow to keep him at bay. He powerbombed the champ into a pile of thumbtacks. The American Nightmare fought back and got the win with a Figure Four.

Grade: B

Analysis

Starting the night with the TNT title match was smart. It was chaotic and gave Kingston more national exposure than he has ever had before.

The smashmouth style of Kingston was a nice change of pace from the other challengers Cody has faced in recent weeks who favored high-flying or technical offense.

This was a solid match but it fell a little short of some of Cody's other recent encounters. It was more hardcore but that doesn't always make things better. It was nice to see Kingston get an opportunity like this.