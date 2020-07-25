Each MLB Team's Prospect Who Could Help Right Away in 2020

0 of 30

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The 2020 MLB season is at long last underway. That means a lot of things, but one of them is that we'll get a look at some of the game's most exciting young talent.

With active rosters initially expanded to 30 players, a number of intriguing prospects made the big clubs out of summer camp, and many will play integral roles.

Let's examine one prospect on each team (defined as anyone whose rookie status is intact) who has the skills to help their club right away. In most cases, we chose players who made the team on Opening Day. But in a few others we included MLB-ready players who were left off the 30-man rosters, generally because of service-time considerations.

The players who fall into the latter category can and should get meaningful action in The Show very soon.