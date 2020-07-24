B/R's MLB Experts Predict MVP, Cy Young and Every Major 2020 Award

0 of 8

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

This will be no ordinary MLB season. With the 2020 slate shortened to 60 games, almost anything can happen.

Sure, the best players are the best players. Assuming they remain healthy and on the field, they'll likely produce the best results.

But we've all seen guys with career sub-replacement numbers get ridiculously hot for a month or two, just as we've watched superstars plunge into prolonged slumps.

Undaunted by the vagaries of a small-sample sprint, B/R's trio of MLB experts—Joel Reuter, Zachary D. Rymer and Jacob Shafer—weighed in with their picks for the major MLB awards. That would be Manager of the Year, Rookie of the Year, the Cy Young Award and MVP in each league.

Every year, these predictions are a crapshoot. This year, that's especially true.