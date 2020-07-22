Lamar Jackson, Ezekiel Elliott and More Reveal Top Trash-Talkers in Madden Video

Nick Wass/Associated Press

If you've ever wondered who the NFL's biggest trash-talkers are, some of the league's top stars have provided answers.

In a video for Madden NFL 21, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys and others offer their opinion about who is the best at talking smack during games:

Not surprisingly, the most frequent answers were defensive backs, with Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey getting multiple mentions. The three-time Pro Bowler is notorious for using his voice in an attempt to get in an opponent's head during games.

Jamal Adams of the New York Jets and Richard Sherman of the San Francisco 49ers are known for being outspoken, so it makes sense they would rate highly on a list of top trash-talkers.

There weren't a lot of offensive players mentioned, though Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philip Rivers of the Indianapolis Colts received attention from their peers.

Even though Chad Johnson hasn't played in the league since 2011, Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell noted he doesn't think anybody is able to talk trash like the six-time Pro Bowl receiver did during his 11-year career.