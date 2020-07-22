Lamar Jackson, Ezekiel Elliott and More Reveal Top Trash-Talkers in Madden Video

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 22, 2020

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass during the first half an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

If you've ever wondered who the NFL's biggest trash-talkers are, some of the league's top stars have provided answers. 

In a video for Madden NFL 21, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys and others offer their opinion about who is the best at talking smack during games:

Not surprisingly, the most frequent answers were defensive backs, with Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey getting multiple mentions. The three-time Pro Bowler is notorious for using his voice in an attempt to get in an opponent's head during games. 

Jamal Adams of the New York Jets and Richard Sherman of the San Francisco 49ers are known for being outspoken, so it makes sense they would rate highly on a list of top trash-talkers.

There weren't a lot of offensive players mentioned, though Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philip Rivers of the Indianapolis Colts received attention from their peers. 

Even though Chad Johnson hasn't played in the league since 2011, Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell noted he doesn't think anybody is able to talk trash like the six-time Pro Bowl receiver did during his 11-year career.   

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    NYJ Owner Accused of Racism

    Jets owner and US ambassador to UK Woody Johnson has allegedly made multiple racist and sexist comments to staff (CNN)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NYJ Owner Accused of Racism

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Bucs’ 2020 Fantasy Outlook 🔮

    @GDavenport predicts the fantasy football impact of TB12 and the rest of Tampa Bay’s loaded offense 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bucs’ 2020 Fantasy Outlook 🔮

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    The Latest Buzz Around Every NFL Team 👂

    Our team-by-team look of what's going as camp season approaches

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Latest Buzz Around Every NFL Team 👂

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Has 59 Positive Cases

    Players Association updated known positive coronavirus cases to 59 after previously listing 95

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Has 59 Positive Cases

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report