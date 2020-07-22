Twins GM Thad Levine Discusses His Organization, MLB's 'Flawed' Hiring Practices

Paul Battaglia/Associated Press

Minnesota Twins general manager Thad Levine opened up about the problems within his organization and across Major League Baseball when it comes to hiring practices within front offices.

Speaking on a front-office diversity roundtable (h/t ESPN's Joon Lee) on Tuesday, Levine explained why hiring practices have become "flawed" in the sport:



"We've become too reliant on the fact that there are so many candidates that desire to work in baseball. Unintentionally, we've become complacent. Our applicant pool that's flooded our office has been filled with a lot of talent. It's been in large regard homogeneous. We believe that diverse thoughts, life experiences and beliefs inspire a welcoming, inclusive environment and enhances the development of our employees and fuel the growth of the Minnesota Twins organization. All of these words are substantive, we need our actions to be transformational."

MLB is among many sports leagues that has come under scrutiny for a lack of diversity, particularly in prominent positions.

Speaking to reporters last month, Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein admitted to questioning his own hiring practices because "the majority of people that I've hired, if I'm being honest, have similar backgrounds as me and look a lot like me."

Epstein added he needed to start questioning his attitudes and assumptions "to find a way to be better."

In an article published June 30, Lee noted the percentage of minorities in charge of MLB front offices has increased from 3 percent in 2001 to 10 percent today and there are no women in a top baseball operations position for any team.

There are currently eight people in charge of MLB's executive offices, led by commissioner Rob Manfred, all of whom are white men.

Levine noted the Twins need to "stay committed" to their mentoring program that provides guidance and insight to people interested in pursuing a career in the sport and the best way for them to achieve that goal.