Dream Co-Owner Kelly Loeffler: WNBA Supporting BLM Could Alienate Some Fans

Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press

Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who co-owns the WNBA's Atlanta Dream, expressed apprehension Tuesday about the league's open support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

In an interview with ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Loeffler suggested that backing Black Lives Matter could make some people feel uncomfortable: "I think a lot of people feel that they may not have a place. They may feel excluded from this sport and other sports that make them feel like American values aren't at the core of what we're doing here."

During the WNBA's return in Bradenton, Florida, courts will have "Black Lives Matter" spray-painted on them, while the message will also be featured on warmup jerseys.

Loeffler previously called for WNBA teams to wear American flags on their jerseys in a letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, and in doing so she offered her take on the difference between Black Lives Matter as an organization and a statement:

"The statement, 'Black lives matter,' is very different than the organization Black Lives Matter. I think we all agree the life of every African American is important. There's no room for racism in this country, and we have to root it out where it exists. But there's a political organization called Black Lives Matter that I think is very important to make the distinction between their aim and where we are as a country at this moment.

"The Black Lives Matter political organization advocates things like defunding and abolishing the police, abolishing our military, emptying our prisons, destroying the nuclear family. It promotes violence and antisemitism. To me, this is not what our league stands for."

Per Shelburne, multiple WNBA players have spoken out against Loeffler's stance and called for WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to force Loeffler out as co-owner of the Dream.

Loeffler said the WNBA "can't push me out for my views."

The 2020 WNBA season was originally slated to start in May, but it was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, play will begin July 25, with all games taking place at the IMG Academy in Bradenton.

The league's 12 teams will play a 22-game season, with the first three matchups—Storm vs. Liberty, Sparks vs. Mercury and Fever vs. Mystics—happening Saturday.