3M Open 2020: Odds, Tee Times, TV Schedule and Predictions

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The PGA Tour marches on this week when it heads to TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota for the 3M Open.

And while the field may not be stacked with tons of top-ranked golfers, there are still some strong competitors who should make it an exciting tournament this weekend.

Dustin Johnson (No. 4 in the Official World Golf Ranking) and Brooks Koepka (No. 6) headline the field, which also includes Tommy Fleetwood (No. 12) and Tony Finau (No. 17). Last year's 3M Open champion, Matthew Wolff, will be back to defend his crown.

This past weekend, Jon Rahm won the Memorial Tournament to pass Rory McIlroy as the top-ranked golfer in the world. However, neither will be playing this weekend and nor will Tiger Woods, who made his PGA Tour return at Muirfield Village.

Here's everything you need to know heading into this week's 3M Open.

3M Open Information

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Dates: July 23-26

TV: Golf Channel (Thursday and Friday 2:30-6:30 p.m. ET, Saturday and Sunday 1-3 p.m. ET), CBS (Saturday and Sunday 3-6 p.m. ET)

Tee Times: The full list of Thursday and Friday tee times can be found at PGATour.com.

Odds

Dustin Johnson +900

Brooks Koepka +1200

Tommy Fleetwood +1600

Tony Finau +1800

Harris English +2500

Paul Casey +2500

Matthew Wolff +2500

Erik van Rooyen +2800

Bubba Watson +3000

Lucas Glover +3300

Russell Henley +3500

Complete list of odds available at Caesars Palace

Predictions

Wolff solid but won't make it two years in a row

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Wolff broke onto the scene at the 3M Open last year by winning the tournament, which was only his fourth on the PGA Tour. He finished 21 under par, edging Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa by a stroke to win the inaugural event.

The 21-year-old is now looking to come back to TPC Twin Cities for his second career victory. Although he hasn't enjoyed another win since last July, he's had some solid showings in 2020, including a second-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic earlier this month.

Wolff dominated on the TPC Twin Cities course last year with a consistent showing, shooting 69, 67, 62 and 65 in his four rounds. Proving he can play well on the course despite fierce competition, he should be confident upon his return and poised for another strong showing.

Last weekend, he tied for 22nd place in a stacked field at the Memorial Tournament. Expect a better finish from him this week, and although it won't be enough for back-to-back 3M Open wins, another top-five or top-10 finish certainly isn't out of the question.

Johnson maintains high hopes into Sunday

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Johnson's last two appearances on the PGA Tour have yielded completely opposite results. On the final weekend of June, he won the Travelers Championship but had a bad showing at the Memorial Tournament, shooting an 80 in each of the first two rounds and missing the cut.

It hasn't taken long for the 36-year-old to turn the page, though, as he was at TPC Twin Cities on Sunday afternoon playing a nine-hole practice round in preparation for this weekend.

"I've had some good practice, so I feel like the game's in good form," he said, according to Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune. "I actually felt like the game was in good form going into the Memorial last week. I just struggled. It was one of those weeks. I've still got a lot of confidence in what I'm doing. I feel like the game's there."

This will be Johnson's first appearance at the 3M Open, as he didn't play at last year's inaugural tournament. Currently 25th in the FedEx Cup standings, he will collect some needed points while battling for the win into Sunday's final round.

Koepka bounces back, holds off field for win

Like Johnson, Koepka will be aiming to put a rough weekend at the Memorial behind him in his first appearance at the 3M Open.

After missing the cut at the Workday Charity Open the previous weekend, the 30-year-old finished 12 over par and tied for 62nd last weekend.

"I just need to play good. I've played so bad lately," Koepka said, according to Ryan Young of Yahoo Sports. "I'm just trying to find things. Every week, I feel like the results aren't there but it's getting better and better ... If I can bring the misses up, I'll be fine."

He is due, and this seems like an opportune time for him to notch his first victory of the PGA Tour season. Even if his left knee is still bothering him after surgery last fall, he said it's "not an excuse" for his recent struggles and he's still had some bright spots over the past two months.

When Koepka is on top of his game and one of the top golfers in the world. He'll prove that with a strong, consistent weekend at TPC Twin Cities, outlasting Johnson, Wolff and the rest of the field for the win.