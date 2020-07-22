NASCAR at Kansas 2020: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Drivers

Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

Sunday was a strong day for Richard Childress Racing, as Austin Dillon notched the team's first victory of the 2020 season at Texas Motor Speedway, with teammate Tyler Reddick finishing second.

Now, four days later, the team and its drivers will be looking for similar success at another 1.5-mile track.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Motor Speedway for Thursday night's Super Start Batteries 400. The race was originally scheduled for May 31 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While Thursday races are typically uncommon, this will be the second of the season after the Cup Series held a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28.

With Dillon's victory at Texas, he secured a spot in the playoffs and snapped an 88-race winless streak that stretched back to the 2018 Daytona 500.

According to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, the lineup draw for the race at Kansas is likely to take place Wednesday. That's how NASCAR will continue to determine the starting order for races, as it announced Tuesday that there will be no practice or qualifying for the remainder of the season, a precaution it has taken during the pandemic.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into Thursday's race.

NASCAR at Kansas Information

Date: Thursday, July 23

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Odds

Kevin Harvick +400 (bet $100 to win $400)

Chase Elliott +550

Martin Truex Jr. +550

Denny Hamlin +650

Kyle Busch +650

Brad Keselowski +800

Ryan Blaney +800

Joey Logano +1000

Aric Almirola +1200

Alex Bowman +2500

Kurt Busch +2500

Erik Jones +2800

Jimmie Johnson +2800

Tyler Reddick +3300

William Byron +3300

Preview

Since Martin Truex Jr. won both races at Kansas in 2017, there hasn't been a repeat winner at the track. But none of the victors in recent events at the venue have been much of a surprise, as Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott won the 2018 races and Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin notched victories there last year.

Those drivers are likely to be among the front-runners again this time. Harvick is a three-time winner at Kansas, tied with Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson for the most victories at the track, while Keselowski and Hamlin have each won there twice.

Harvick reached a milestone this past Sunday at Texas with his 700th career Cup Series start. He has 53 wins, including four this season, which has him in first place in the points standings.

Not only has the 44-year-old been a frequent visitor to Victory Lane in 2020, but he's also been consistent of late. At Texas, he finished fifth, marking his fifth consecutive top-five finish, a run that includes victories at Pocono and Indianapolis. He also finished second in the second Pocono race and fourth at Kentucky.

The only other driver with four wins this season is Hamlin, who last went to Victory Lane at Pocono on June 28. He hasn't been as strong in July, though, finishing 28th, 12th and 20th his past three races.

The 39-year-old could get back on track at Kansas, where he dominated last October, leading 153 of 277 laps and holding off Elliott to secure the victory in overtime.

Hendrick Motorsports also had a strong showing at that last Kansas race, with Elliott finishing second, William Byron in fifth, Jimmie Johnson in 10th and Alex Bowman in 11th. But this season, those four drivers have combined for only two wins in 18 points races (Elliott also won the non-points All-Star Race at Bristol earlier this month), and none of the four have finished in the top 10 in the past three points races.

After his All-Star Race victory, Elliott felt he needed to "hit the reset button" after some previous struggles.

"We all want to improve. I certainly have room for improvement," he said, according to Jerry Bonkowski of NBC Sports. "... I still think I can do better and there's areas I can improve on. I'm going to keep working on that."

Elliott then finished 12th at Texas. He should be poised for an even better showing at Kansas, where he's finished in the top five in four of the past five races.