5 Lessons Boxing Must Learn from UFC to Help Boost Its Popularity

0 of 5

John Locher/Associated Press

While none of the various boxing promoters and associated television networks went full-steam ahead the way UFC and ESPN did amid the global coronavirus pandemic, the sweet science did continue its 2020 march at a relatively fast pace compared to other sports.

That turned out to be good and bad.

It was bad because with nothing but UFC to compare itself to over recent months, boxing has never seemed so old and obsolete as it does right now.

But since boxing is a sport that's soldiered through fairly consistent proclamations every decade or so that the sport will soon be dead, it's also good that the people who make up the sport have this time to clearly see how much better a job they could be doing.

Just in case they have somehow missed any of that, here are the five most important lessons boxing could learn from UFC President Dana White and company to help raise its popularity.