The 5 Tournament 2020: July 22 Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters

With a tagline like "rivalries will be revisited," it's not hard to see why The 5 Tournament is intriguing to basketball fans after only two days of play.

Former NBA players like Mario Chalmers, Mike Bibby, DerMarr Johnson, Julian Wright, Nate Robinson and Mo Charlo are heading up six separate squads designated by city and are going head-to-head in a 3-on-3 tournament held at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Heading into the third day of action, the two undefeated teams, Texas and Sacramento, face off to declare the true first-place squad, while the two winless teams, New York and Toronto, lead off the triple-header.

The last game of the day between Chicago and Miami will allow one of the 1-1 teams to secure the No. 3 ranking. In this round-robin format, the top four ranked teams will advance to the semifinal round, which is set for July 27.

On July 29, the final will set the stage for the tournament champion.

July 22 Schedule, Odds

New York vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. ET

Texas vs. Sacramento, 8:10 p.m. ET

Chicago vs. Miami, 9:20 p.m. ET

Games can be ordered on pay-per-view through Dish Network, DirecTV or Fite.TV.

Rosters

Miami 5: Mario Chalmers, Rob Hite, Craig Smith, Carlos Arroyo, Corsley Edwards

Sacramento 5: Mike Bibby, Jermaine Taylor, Amir Johnson, Dahntay Jones, Donte Greene

New York 5: DerMarr Johnson, Solomon Jones, Darnell Jackson, Qyntel Woods, Mardy Collins

Toronto 5: Julian Wright, Mike Taylor, Alan Anderson, Patrick O'Bryant, Jamario Moon

Chicago 5: Nate Robinson, Derrick Byars, Eddie Basden, Mike Hall, Chris Johnson

Texas 5: Mo Charlo, Alex Scales, David Hawkins, James White, Will McDonald

The last game of the day between Chicago and Miami should be the one to watch.

Nate Robinson has been on fire, racking up points for the Windy City like he's still ready to play in the NBA.

"Chicago got a real soft spot in my heart," Robinson said on why he chose to represent Chicago, via Instagram. "They gave me a real opportunity to play the game I love under Tom Thibodeau for a season, so I went with the black and red."

Meanwhile, Miami's Mario Chalmers showed he can still fill up the stat sheet with 28 points in his debut game.

Chalmers will get some help from Mo Charles, who just finished the TBT Championship with a win and equal share of $1 million as a member of the Golden Eagles.

This one is a coin flip, but look for Miami to come out on top.

In the first game on the schedule, New York will take on Toronto.

Neither team has won a game, but there will still be reason to watch: Mike Taylor.

Taylor, formerly of the Los Angeles Clippers, finished with a team-high 42 points in a loss to Sacramento on Sunday.

Look for the former Iowa State standout to build on that performance against New York, who continues to be led by Qyntel Woods, who finished with 23 points against Chicago, and DerMarr Johnson, who added 16 points.

Toronto should win this one easily.

Next up is Texas and Sacramento, who are both undefeated thus far.

Donte Greene, a former 28th overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft for the Memphis Grizzlies, finished with 30 points on Sunday, so look for him to get out early against Texas.

The Lone Star state squad is led by David Hawkins, who starred at Temple University under John Chaney and finished with 28 points against Miami on six three-pointers.

Look for him to light it up from behind the arc Wednesday night.

When the dust settles, Texas should be holding the win.

