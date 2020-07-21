Report: NFL to Allow Helmet Decals Honoring Victims of Systemic Racism

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 21, 2020

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2017, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles' Chris Long (56), Malcolm Jenkins (27) and Rodney McLeod (23) gesture during the National Anthem before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Philadelphia. Baltimore’s Ben Watson and Philadelphia’s Malcolm Jenkins have strong views toward anthem protests and those who oppose them, based on their religious beliefs. But even pastors can’t agree on the controversial topic that has enveloped the NFL this season. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The NFL will reportedly allow players to have decals on their helmets this season, featuring names or initials of victims of police violence and systemic racism, according to Jason Reid of The Undefeated.

The league and players association are putting together a list of names, while players are encouraged to provide suggestions.

This comes after the WNBA allowed players to replace their own names on their jerseys with the names of Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland and others. The NBA has allowed players to put social justice messages on the backs of jerseys but not the names of anyone who has died.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Re-Drafting the 2012 NFL Draft

    Do the Colts take Andrew Luck again or a new QB at No. 1 in our re-draft? ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Re-Drafting the 2012 NFL Draft

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    WAS Hires Female Radio Voice

    NBC anchor Julie Donaldson to lead Washington's radio broadcast team and hold a senior-level role with team (NBC Sports)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    WAS Hires Female Radio Voice

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    DE Michael Bennett Retires

    Three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ announces his retirement after 11 seasons

    NFL logo
    NFL

    DE Michael Bennett Retires

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Roethlisberger Bounce-Back Looks Like a Long Shot

    Why @MikeTanier says it's 'nearly impossible' 38-year-old QB ever gets back to franchise QB form again

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Roethlisberger Bounce-Back Looks Like a Long Shot

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report