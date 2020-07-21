Report: NFL to Allow Helmet Decals Honoring Victims of Systemic Racism

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The NFL will reportedly allow players to have decals on their helmets this season, featuring names or initials of victims of police violence and systemic racism, according to Jason Reid of The Undefeated.

The league and players association are putting together a list of names, while players are encouraged to provide suggestions.

This comes after the WNBA allowed players to replace their own names on their jerseys with the names of Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland and others. The NBA has allowed players to put social justice messages on the backs of jerseys but not the names of anyone who has died.

