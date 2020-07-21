NBA Draft Lottery Reportedly Rescheduled to August 20

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Associated Press

The NBA has reportedly changed the date of the 2020 draft lottery to Aug. 20, moved up from the previously projected Aug. 25, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The 2020 NBA draft will remain Oct. 16.

After a four-month layoff because of the coronavirus, the NBA is ready to restart its season in the Orlando, Florida, area beginning July 30. There will be eight seeding games for each team, followed by potential play-in games scheduled for Aug. 15-16.

With the playoff teams determined by that point, the league can move forward with the draft lottery.

An earlier date gives teams an opportunity to do more advanced scouting based on their position.

The Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves each have a 14 percent chance at earning the No. 1 overall pick, according to Tankathon. They all also have a 52.1 percent shot of landing within the top four spots.

None of the bottom eight teams in the standings will take part in the restarted season, giving the organizations little to do besides prepare for the draft and address other offseason matters.

Although no combine has been announced, Jonathan Givony of ESPN reported last month the league was hoping to bring prospects to Orlando for measurements, interviews and medical tests. It could be important with a wide-open draft compared to past years, featuring no surefire No. 1 overall pick. LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and others are considered options to be the first prospect off the board.