NBA Draft Lottery Reportedly Rescheduled to August 20

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 21, 2020

NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum announces that the Atlanta Hawks won the 10th pick during the NBA basketball draft lottery, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nuccio DiNuzzo)
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Associated Press

The NBA has reportedly changed the date of the 2020 draft lottery to Aug. 20, moved up from the previously projected Aug. 25, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The 2020 NBA draft will remain Oct. 16.

After a four-month layoff because of the coronavirus, the NBA is ready to restart its season in the Orlando, Florida, area beginning July 30. There will be eight seeding games for each team, followed by potential play-in games scheduled for Aug. 15-16. 

With the playoff teams determined by that point, the league can move forward with the draft lottery.

An earlier date gives teams an opportunity to do more advanced scouting based on their position.

The Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves each have a 14 percent chance at earning the No. 1 overall pick, according to Tankathon. They all also have a 52.1 percent shot of landing within the top four spots.

None of the bottom eight teams in the standings will take part in the restarted season, giving the organizations little to do besides prepare for the draft and address other offseason matters.

Although no combine has been announced, Jonathan Givony of ESPN reported last month the league was hoping to bring prospects to Orlando for measurements, interviews and medical tests. It could be important with a wide-open draft compared to past years, featuring no surefire No. 1 overall pick. LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and others are considered options to be the first prospect off the board.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    NBA Awards Voting Dates 📆

    ◾️ Media voting will run July 21-28 ◾️ TNT will announce award winners during the playoffs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Awards Voting Dates 📆

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Thunder ✍️

    How Chris Paul has been a leading figure in building the bubble and resuming the season: 'You got to be built for it' ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Thunder ✍️

    Jonathan Abrams
    via Bleacher Report

    Hawks Reveal New Jerseys 🔥

    Atlanta returning to its roots with three new uniforms starting next season 📸

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Hawks Reveal New Jerseys 🔥

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Biggest Decision This Offseason ⚖️

    🤩 Do the Nets chase a third star? 😥 What if Giannis doesn't sign? 📲 @HughesNBA spotlights the key issue on your team

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every Team's Biggest Decision This Offseason ⚖️

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report