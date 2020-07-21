Skylar Diggins-Smith Wrote to Attorney General Seeking Justice for Vauhxx Booker

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 21, 2020

United States' Skylar Diggins-Smith in the first half of a basketball game, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Jessica Hill/Associated Press

Phoenix Mercury star Skylar Diggins-Smith wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr asking for federal intervention into an alleged hate crime against Vauhxx Booker.

Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Erika Oliphant announced last Friday her office was charging two men, Sean Purdy and Jerry Edward Cox, in connection with the case. Diggins-Smith and rapper Yo Gotti called it a "violent racist racist attack" that "demands your attention and your full efforts to guarantee that justice is done," per TMZ Sports.

As described by TMZ, a video "showed several white men pinning Vauhxx up against a tree and calling for someone to bring a noose for him."

Chris Bavender, an FBI public affairs officer, confirmed to CNN in early July the bureau is investigating the case but didn't elaborate as to whether it was looking into the matter as a hate crime.

Booker detailed the allegations July 5 in a Facebook post, which contains distressing details. 

He wrote that he and a group of friends were visiting Lake Monroe over the July 4 weekend when he was "attacked by five white men (with confederate flags) who literally threatened to lynch me in front of numerous witnesses." At one point during the encounter, Booker alleged one of the men instructed his acquaintances to "get a noose."

Purdy is facing charges of criminal confinement, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, and intimidation, all of which are felonies. Prosecutors charged Cox with aiding, inducing or causing criminal confinement, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, intimidation, and two counts of battery.

Diggins-Smith and her WNBA colleagues will begin the 2020 season on Saturday at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. As part of the season, the league and Women's National Basketball Players Association are collaborating to highlight social justice causes.

Diggins-Smith also joined More Than a Vote, a group including the NBA's LeBron James and Trae Young that will focus on voter outreach for minority populations and improving access to the polls.

