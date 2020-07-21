O.J. Howard Says Bucs Offense 'One of the Best' in NFL with Brady, Gronkowski

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 21, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard (80) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard has high hopes for his team's offense following the offseason additions of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

Howard said Tuesday on Good Morning Football that the Bucs are "one of the best in the league, if not the best" heading into the 2020 season.

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Bucs’ Player Ratings For Madden 21 Released

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Bucs’ Player Ratings For Madden 21 Released

    via Pewter Report

    Roethlisberger Bounce-Back Looks Like a Long Shot

    Why @MikeTanier says it's 'nearly impossible' 38-year-old QB ever gets back to franchise QB form again

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Roethlisberger Bounce-Back Looks Like a Long Shot

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting the 2012 NFL Draft

    Do the Colts take Andrew Luck again or a new QB at No. 1 in our re-draft? ➡️

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Re-Drafting the 2012 NFL Draft

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL's Most Dominant Players 👊

    Who are the most unstoppable playmakers at every position?

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    NFL's Most Dominant Players 👊

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report