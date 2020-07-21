O.J. Howard Says Bucs Offense 'One of the Best' in NFL with Brady, Gronkowski

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard has high hopes for his team's offense following the offseason additions of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

Howard said Tuesday on Good Morning Football that the Bucs are "one of the best in the league, if not the best" heading into the 2020 season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.