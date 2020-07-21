NBA Draft 2020: Predictions for Obi Toppin, Onyeka Okongwu, Top Forwards

1. Golden State Warriors: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

4. Atlanta Hawks: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

5. Detroit Pistons: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

6. New York Knicks: Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

7. Chicago Bulls: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

8. Charlotte Hornets: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

9. Washington Wizards: Devin Vassell, SG/SF, Florida State

10. Phoenix Suns: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

11. San Antonio Spurs: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

12. Sacramento Kings: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

13. New Orleans Pelicans: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

15. Orlando Magic: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn): Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

17. Boston Celtics (from Memphis): Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

18. Dallas Mavericks: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

19. Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

20. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia): Jaden McDaniels, SF, Washington

21. Denver Nuggets (from Houston): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

22. Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

23. Miami Heat: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

24. Utah Jazz: Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver): Patrick Williams, SF, Florida State

26. Boston Celtics: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

27. New York Knicks (from Los Angeles Clippers): Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

28. Toronto Raptors: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Devon Dotson, PG, Kansas

30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee): Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota

Obi Toppin to the Timberwolves

Much like his high-flying acrobatics while at Dayton, Obi Toppin has risen above the fray on most mock boards.

He's an elite athlete, efficient, versatile, and thanks to his end-of-year award tour, which included the Naismith College Player of the Year among others, he's the most decorated prospect in this draft.

All of the accolades are a bonus, but when it comes to making the leap to the next level, it's not about what a player has done as much as it's about what a player can do.

Toppin is 22 years old, so some organizations could see that as a negative and some may already have. But not all experience is bad experience. Some players are late bloomers who need a little extra time to discover where their talents lie within the bounds of the game.

As the first option for the Flyers, the 6'9", 220-pound forward embraced the leadership role while powering his team to an impressive 29-2 record and the No. 3 spot on the AP Top 25.

Toppin's nightly stat line of 20 points and 7.5 rebounds per game catapulted him into the national spotlight, but his shooting percentage from the field (.633) and from beyond the arc (.390) kept him there.

And it wasn't just how much he scored, it was how.

It only took him 12.5 attempts per night to get his points and while he was on the floor, he led the nation with 1.20 points per possession. Add all of that together and it's easy to see why NBA teams are clamoring for his services.

Toppin could make an impact on almost any squad in the league, but it's the Minnesota Timberwolves that best suit his continued trajectory.

The newly formed duo of DeAngelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns will need another reliable scorer on the floor who can go out and get his own shot. They'll need someone who doesn't require a lot of plays called for him and someone who can open up the floor.

Toppin will have to work on his outside shooting and raise his free-throw percentage from 70.2 to at least above 80 to compensate for his future forays into the lane. But if he can put it all together before the end of the season, he'll be right there when names are being mentioned for Rookie of the Year.

Onyeka Okongwu to the Hornets

Even in a league that focuses on running up the scoreboard, defense is still very important. That's why players like Onyeka Okongwu are still coveted.

The 18-year-old averaged a respectable 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, but it was his 2.7 blocks that set him apart. Those stats are great, but the numbers don't tell the whole story.

Okongwu also altered a lot of shots near the basket and was an excellent weakside defender.

He's quick and athletic, too, able to stay with smaller opponents on the perimeter when he has to switch on pick-and-rolls. At 6'0", 235 pounds, he's strong and uses it effectively to box out and grab rebounds.

The USC product is still raw but his ceiling is intriguing, prompting teams to take a look at him in the lottery.

It's still early in Okongwu's evaluation, but he's already drawing comparisons to Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat. They have much of the same characteristics as players, right down to the motor.

"We always thought he was a great player, but he wasn't on any draft boards when he came into the season," USC head coach Andy Enfield told Seth Davis of The Athletic. "He was great to coach. Never disrespectful, never raised his voice. I never had to coach his effort."

The Charlotte Hornets are a team that is constantly having to reinvent itself. Devonte' Graham is its rising star, but outside of that, it poses no real threat as a contender.

Okongwu won't change their fortunes on his own, though. Charlotte will need to add an All-Star alongside the rookie to make any kind of dent in the Eastern Conference standings.

Precious Achiuwa to the Celtics

When it comes to prospects coming out of Memphis, all eyes are on James Wiseman. And rightfully so.

With his natural talents, defensive acumen and ability to run the floor, the 19-year-old is a threat to go No. 1 overall, but he's not the only former Tigers big man worth a first-round pick.

Precious Achiuwa, who averaged 15.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game, made his own impact on the Tigers' success, too.

The 6'9" Nigerian didn't get the fanfare his teammate did, but he did come in with his own expectations. He was a 5-star recruit out of Montverde Academy in Florida and a McDonald's All American.

The plan to team up with Wiseman and Lester Quinones under head coach Penny Hardaway didn't quite work out, but Achiuwa still managed to be named AAC Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

Part of what made him so successful was his willingness to play and work harder than anyone else on the court.

He has a knack for offensive rebounding and uses his 7'2" wingspan to his advantage on the low block. Quickness is one of his strengths, as well as his ability to run the floor and get out in transition. His energy and hustle are a plus and will be what front-office executives and scouts are looking for when they evaluate his talent.

Achiuwa hasn't yet scratched the surface of what he can become, so he'll come in as a project. That's perfect for a team such as the Boston Celtics, who are already set with their frontline rotation and have a winning program.

Playing with Enes Kanter and budding stars like Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, he'll learn how to be a pro and take his time growing into a reliable role player in head coach Brad Stevens' system.