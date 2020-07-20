The Titan Games 2020 Results: Will Sutton, Haley Johnson Defend Titles

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Will Sutton and Haley Johnson retained their titles on The Titan Games as the East Region saw its second batch of contestants in action Monday.

It likely wasn't the way Sutton was looking to win.

Following a shocking upset of UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on Mount Olympus, Sutton had a much easier time after his challenger, professional long driver Ryan Steenberg, tapped out during the Iron Ascent with an apparent biceps injury.

Steenberg to that point had put on an impressive showing despite falling to contestant Andrew Hanus in the Chain Linked challenge.

The comeback for the golf pro started with an impressive win in Kick Out. Steenberg powered through the challenge and even got a moment to take a breather before finishing off the gold piston. Hanus could hardly keep up, falling off twice and giving Steenberg a comfortable lead.

That set up a tiebreaker on the Herculean Pull where Steenberg and Hanus both fell off twice, but Steenberg still had enough stamina to jump back up and finish off the victory.

Unfortunately, it was the last win of the episode for Steenberg, as his injury forced him to withdraw moments after the Mount Olympus challenge began. Whether a healthy Steenberg could have challenged Sutton anyway is up for debate. For the second week in a row, the Trenton, North Carolina, native flew through Mount Olympus without any issues, barely breaking a sweat.

On the women's side, Johnson fought off a valiant effort from AEW announcer Dasha Kuret on Mount Olympus after Kuret blew past contestant Michelle Lewis in the first two challenges.

Not only did Kuret knock down each slab in the Launch Pad before Lewis scored one, but she also finished Over the Edge long before Lewis could even get into a rhythm.

Yet much like Steenberg, it didn't matter once Kuret got to Mount Olympus.

Johnson blazed through the course and found herself done with the cage crawl before Kuret had completed the log lift.