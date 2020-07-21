WWE SummerSlam 2020 Match Card Predictions After Extreme Rules Results

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules lived up to its name in more than one way. Many fans were unhappy with the pay-per-view, but it also featured one of the most gruesome moments in WWE history.

Rey Mysterio lost an eye during his match with Seth Rollins. While it was obviously a fake eye and became the subject of a lot of jokes on social media, many found the scene disturbing compared to the company's usual brand of mostly bloodless violence.

The only title to officially change hands was the SmackDown Tag Team Championships when Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The New Day, but we also saw MVP declare himself the United States champion after Apollo Crews was unable to compete, and Sasha Banks stole the Raw women's title with help from Bayley.

Drew McIntyre retained the WWE title against Dolph Ziggler, Bray Wyatt took out Braun Strowman in the Wyatt Swamp Fight, and Kevin Owens beat Murphy in the pre-show match.

Some of these results combined with the events of Monday's Raw give us a good idea of what WWE will set up for SummerSlam on August 23.