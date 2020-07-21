WWE SummerSlam 2020 Match Card Predictions After Extreme Rules Results

WWE SummerSlam 2020 Match Card Predictions After Extreme Rules ResultsJuly 21, 2020
The Horror Show at Extreme Rules lived up to its name in more than one way. Many fans were unhappy with the pay-per-view, but it also featured one of the most gruesome moments in WWE history.
Rey Mysterio lost an eye during his match with Seth Rollins. While it was obviously a fake eye and became the subject of a lot of jokes on social media, many found the scene disturbing compared to the company's usual brand of mostly bloodless violence.
The only title to officially change hands was the SmackDown Tag Team Championships when Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The New Day, but we also saw MVP declare himself the United States champion after Apollo Crews was unable to compete, and Sasha Banks stole the Raw women's title with help from Bayley.
Drew McIntyre retained the WWE title against Dolph Ziggler, Bray Wyatt took out Braun Strowman in the Wyatt Swamp Fight, and Kevin Owens beat Murphy in the pre-show match.
Some of these results combined with the events of Monday's Raw give us a good idea of what WWE will set up for SummerSlam on August 23.
Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black
Rey Mysterio has gained a few allies in recent months and one of them stepped up to defend his honor on Monday. Aleister Black took on Seth Rollins, and the match ended with The Dutch Destroyer having his arm injured with part of the announce table.
While this may keep him out of action for a time, SummerSlam is still several weeks away on August 23. There is more than enough time for Black to recover and return to challenge The Monday Night Messiah at the PPV.
We have seen the former NXT champion face Murphy and Rollins on several occasions and they always produce great matches, so it would be smart of WWE to give them a spot at a major PPV.
Another potential option would be a tag team bout with Rollins and Murphy taking on Black and Dominik Mysterio, but that is less likely due to the low level of experience for Rey's son.
Humberto Carrillo could team up with Black again, but he has been absent in recent weeks so it is unclear when he might be available to return to this storyline.
Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler
Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler had a great match on Sunday, and WWE looks like it wants to get another one out of them by giving The Showoff another title shot.
The only reason the champ agreed to defend his title again is that his opponent agreed to allow him to pick the stipulation this time.
The Scot jumped at the opportunity and chose to torment his former tag team partner by making him wait until the moment before the bell rings to find out what kind of match it will be.
This gives the champion a rare chance to be in control. The heel usually has the upper hand in these situations, which might be a good indication that The Showoff will win the belt this time.
This bout may come within the next few weeks but it would be a better option to wait until SummerSlam, especially if the plan is for the WWE Championship to change hands.
MVP vs. Apollo Crews
We still don't know why Apollo Crews was unable to compete at Extreme Rules. The storyline explanation had to do with an injury at the hands of Bobby Lashley but that is not the real reason.
Regardless of what it really was, Crews will hopefully be back in action before SummerSlam rolls around so he can stop MVP from pretending to be the United States champion.
MVP recently unveiled a new design for the belt and has been carrying it around ever since. After Crews failed to be cleared for their title bout at Extreme Rules, Mr. 305 declared himself the winner and new champion.
The rightful titleholder needs to return at SummerSlam and take what is his to end this storyline in a satisfying way. Crews is just starting to build momentum after being misused for years. It would be a shame if WWE cut his push short by having him lose the title so soon.
The Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders vs. Andrade and Angel Garza
The Raw tag team division only has a few viable tandems who can compete for the titles right now, so WWE should put all of them in a title match at SummerSlam and give everyone the same opportunity and exposure.
The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits kept their feud friendly, and it ended with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins retaining the Raw Tag Team Championships.
Andrade and Angel Garza have been having issues lately but have managed to rack up enough wins to earn themselves an opportunity to challenge for the titles at some point.
While the original plan may have been to split them up, management has good reason to keep them together until SummerSlam so the moment can happen on a big stage.
Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
Randy Orton has been taking out legends for years, and he added another name to his list when he punt-kicked Big Show into oblivion on Raw.
Edge is out with a triceps injury and probably won't be ready to return by SummerSlam, so the red brand's biggest heel needs an opponent.
This is where Kevin Owens comes in. The Prizefighter has been in and out of random feuds for a long time and already has a shared history with Orton they can use to build a storyline.
KO came to Rey Mysterio's defense during his feud with Seth Rollins and he has shown his appreciation for the legends of this industry on multiple occasions, so it would make sense that he would want to give Orton a taste of his own medicine.
If WWE wants to make this feud happen, it should begin planting the seeds next week so that The Viper and KO are ready to tear each other limb from limb when SummerSlam comes around.
AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy and Baron Corbin vs. Matt Riddle
After Jeff Hardy faces Sheamus in a Bar Fight on Friday, he needs to move on from this storyline to something that doesn't use his sobriety as part of the feud.
AJ Styles is still the intercontinental champion after facing Matt Riddle on last week's SmackDown. After the match was over, The Original Bro was attacked by King Corbin while The Phenomenal One casually walked to the back.
This is clearly going to lead to a fight between Corbin and Riddle. Even if they end up in the ring within the next few weeks, their final battle should be at SummerSlam.
As for Styles, Hardy would make a perfect challenger for his IC title. The Charismatic Enigma has held the belt four times and could go looking to add another reign to his already impressive resume.
Hardy and Styles have history dating back to their time in TNA/Impact Wrestling, but WWE won't acknowledge that. Luckily, though, they have also crossed paths in WWE.
Corbin vs. Riddle and Styles vs. Hardy would both be fun matches in completely different ways, which would make them excellent additions to the SummerSlam card.
What do you want to see WWE book for SummerSlam 2020?