MVP's Influence Grows, Sasha Banks vs. Asuka Part 2 and More WWE Raw FalloutJuly 21, 2020
MVP's Influence Grows, Sasha Banks vs. Asuka Part 2 and More WWE Raw Fallout
Sunday's The Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay-per-view was a controversial event to say the least, but Monday's WWE Raw proved to be an enjoyable show that featured a lot of storyline development.
We didn't hear from Rey Mysterio following the loss of his eye on Sunday, but Seth Rollins did have something to say on Raw before he took on Aleister Black in a brutal match.
MVP continued to make the false claim of being the United States champion on Monday night, and he appeared to find a new recruit in the form of Shelton Benjamin.
Stephanie McMahon made a rare appearance to address the women's title situation, Dolph Ziggler made Drew McIntyre an offer he couldn't refuse, and Randy Orton may have taken Big Show out of commission for the foreseeable future.
Let's look at the biggest moments from Raw and what they mean for the future.
Seth Rollins Is More Dangerous Than Ever
Seth Rollins' actions at Extreme Rules caused him to be physically sick, but he did not appear to regret anything on Raw.
The Monday Night Messiah was firm in his belief that he did what he had to do and it was Rey Mysterio's fault for requesting the "Eye for an Eye" stipulation in the first place.
His match with Aleister Black ended with him and Murphy injuring The Dutch Destroyer's arm with the cover from the announcer's table. Needless to say, Rollins is more dangerous than he has ever been before.
The Messiah crossed a line at Extreme Rules that cannot be undone. Once you reach that level of violence, it becomes easier to get there again and again.
His next rival is going to have to watch his back because this is a more sadistic and volatile Rollins than we have ever seen before.
MVP's Stable Gains Another Champion
MVP has tried and failed to recruit several Superstars over the past couple of months. Ricochet and Cedric Alexander are among those who have turned down his managerial services.
Until Monday, Bobby Lashley was his only associate. However, following his victory over R-Truth to become the new 24/7 champion, Shelton Benjamin seemingly joined the group.
This led to MVP, Benjamin and Lashley taking on Alexander, Ricochet and a returning Mustafa Ali in a six-man tag team match that saw Ali pick up the victory for his team.
Despite the loss, Benjamin joining The Hurt Business helps legitimize the group. The Gold Standard may not have a long winning streak but he is one of the more reliable workers on the roster.
This group will be a serious threat to anyone in the locker room with a title around their waist, including Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits.
Who Will Be the Rightful Raw Women's Champion?
Following the match between Sasha Banks and Asuka at Extreme Rules, it was unclear whether The Legit Boss was actually the Raw women's champion.
Stephanie McMahon cleared things up on Raw when she said Banks did not officially win but neither did Asuka. She said one more match would be held next week to determine who gets to claim the title.
The way their match ended on Sunday was as controversial as it gets. After Asuka accidentally spit green mist in the referee's face, Bayley ripped his shirt off and put it on.
The Role Model counted the pin and declared Banks the winner despite never being granted this kind of authority by anyone in a position of power.
Kairi Sane and Bayley will probably be at ringside next week, so anything could happen. And we may see "Two Belts Banks" become a reality.
Dolph Ziggler Gets One More Shot at Gold
Dolph Ziggler had his pick of stipulations for his WWE title match on Sunday, and he chose to make it a one-way Extreme Rules bout to put Drew McIntyre at a severe disadvantage.
The Showoff came up short, though, and McIntyre appeared ready to move on until his rival arrived on Raw and made him an irresistible offer. He gave the champion the ability to pick whatever stipulation he wanted if he was willing to put his title on the line again.
McIntyre couldn't pass up the chance to torment Ziggler by making him wait to find out what the stipulation would be and said he would reveal his choice immediately before their next contest.
We don't know when this bout will take place yet, but there is a good chance it happens before SummerSlam on August 23 so that the titleholder can face a new challenger at The Biggest Party of the Summer.
We will likely find out when the McIntyre-Ziggler showdown will take place next week.
Did Randy Orton Retire Big Show?
Randy Orton continued to live up to his "Legend Killer" nickname this week as he took out another WWE icon in an Unsanctioned match against Big Show on Raw.
The fight ended with The Viper delivering the same punt kick he has used for years against other veterans, including Edge and more recently Christian.
Big Show has been slowing down his in-ring career for the past few years. He is even portraying a retired version of himself on his Netflix series, The Big Show Show.
If The World's Largest Athlete is planning to hang up his boots for good, putting over another Superstar seems like the way he would want to go out. Adding his name to the list of veterans the Legend Killer has retired might be a badge of honor in his eyes.
There is always the possibility Show returns in a few weeks to set up a match at SummerSlam, but that Punt Kick felt like the last we will see of him for quite some time.