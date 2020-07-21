MVP's Influence Grows, Sasha Banks vs. Asuka Part 2 and More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Sunday's The Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay-per-view was a controversial event to say the least, but Monday's WWE Raw proved to be an enjoyable show that featured a lot of storyline development.

We didn't hear from Rey Mysterio following the loss of his eye on Sunday, but Seth Rollins did have something to say on Raw before he took on Aleister Black in a brutal match.

MVP continued to make the false claim of being the United States champion on Monday night, and he appeared to find a new recruit in the form of Shelton Benjamin.

Stephanie McMahon made a rare appearance to address the women's title situation, Dolph Ziggler made Drew McIntyre an offer he couldn't refuse, and Randy Orton may have taken Big Show out of commission for the foreseeable future.

Let's look at the biggest moments from Raw and what they mean for the future.