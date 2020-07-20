MLB Increases Number of Camera Angles for Video Reviews Ahead of 2020 Season

MLB Increases Number of Camera Angles for Video Reviews Ahead of 2020 SeasonJuly 20, 2020
L.G. Patterson/Associated Press
More cameras are coming to ballparks around the country this season as Major League Baseball continues to refine its video review process.
The league announced the changes Monday, per Ronald Blum of the Associated Press, with the number of isolated camera angles doubling from 12 to 24.
Additionally, MLB has cut the amount of time field managers have to challenge a call from 30 seconds to 20 seconds.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
