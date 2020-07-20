MLB Increases Number of Camera Angles for Video Reviews Ahead of 2020 Season

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 20, 2020

FILE - In this Thursday, June 20, 2019 file photo, Umpires use headsets during a video review of a call during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Marlins in St. Louis. Taking a chance to review instant replay, Major League Baseball doubled the isolated cameras available for video reviews to 24 this year. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)
L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

More cameras are coming to ballparks around the country this season as Major League Baseball continues to refine its video review process.  

The league announced the changes Monday, per Ronald Blum of the Associated Press, with the number of isolated camera angles doubling from 12 to 24. 

Additionally, MLB has cut the amount of time field managers have to challenge a call from 30 seconds to 20 seconds. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Dr. Fauci to Throw Out First Pitch on Opening Day

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Dr. Fauci to Throw Out First Pitch on Opening Day

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB Will Allow Fans to Influence Crowd Noise from Home

    So you can still boo the Astros this year 🗣️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Will Allow Fans to Influence Crowd Noise from Home

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: MLB Contacted Teams About High-Fives, Fist Bumps

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: MLB Contacted Teams About High-Fives, Fist Bumps

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    New 2020 MLB Prospect Rankings 📝

    Our @BR_MLB top 100 prospects to start the season

    MLB logo
    MLB

    New 2020 MLB Prospect Rankings 📝

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report