Should WWE Allow Samoa Joe to Wrestle Again or Keep Him in the Broadcast Booth?July 21, 2020
The world of pro wrestling has a lot of talented performers, but every generation has a handful of people who appear to be amazing at everything. Samoa Joe is one of those.
He can wrestle any style of match against any kind of opponent, deliver a killer promo at the drop of a hat and work as a heel or babyface no matter what the situation calls for.
The Samoan Submission Machine has built up a reputation for being one of the most talented big men to ever step into the ring. He looks and hits like a heavyweight but can keep up with the quicker cruiserweights when he has to.
When it comes to his mic skills, few are on Joe's level. Not only is he awesome at giving promos or trading barbs with a rival, but he has also proved to be an excellent addition to the commentary team.
He initially joined the table in November after Dio Madden was taken out by Brock Lesnar. He remained in the role for about a month and received rave reviews from fans on social media. He returned to the ring in December but ended up rejoining the booth on April 27 and has been part of the Raw commentary team ever since.
On a recent episode of The Bump, Joe talked about how much he is enjoying this new role but did not specify if he has plans to return to the ring or continue calling matches from the sidelines.
Let's look at the pros and cons of Joe becoming a full-time commentator and determine if it would be better for him to return to action as a Superstar.
Pro: He Knows How to Put People Over
One of the staples of the business for the past few decades has been having at least one former wrestler serve as an announcer alongside a professional commentator.
Jerry Lawler, Bobby Heenan, Larry Zbyszko, Taz, JBL, Nigel McGuinness and Beth Phoenix are just a few of the former Superstars who found new life behind the announce desk. We have seen the same thing with other pro athletes becoming analysts after they retire.
One of the reasons this works so well is they bring knowledge that somebody who has only called matches on a headset can't possess. They have insight and experience that is crucial to helping fans understand what is happening in front of them.
One of the reasons Joe has settled into his commentary role on Raw so well is his ability to put people over.
He knows what makes each competitor special and uses that knowledge to make them look good during their matches. His enthusiasm for certain wrestlers has helped them look more credible in the eyes of fans.
Con: We Don't Get to See Him Wrestle
The biggest downside to keeping Joe on commentary would be not being able to see him wrestle for the foreseeable future.
The former TNA world champion has been part of some unforgettable matches over the last two decades. His most famous feud with AJ Styles has spanned several years in multiple companies.
WWE is not only operating with a limited roster these days due to the coronavirus pandemic, but with each passing year comes the retirement of more wrestlers we have been watching for years.
If Joe permanently trades in his boots for a headset, there is no telling how many five-star matches he could have had that will never take place.
Think about all of the stars in NXT he would never get to face in a WWE ring such as Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic and WALTER. If Joe decided to retire and focus on announcing, we would lose out on some potential classics.
Pro: He Is Fresh in the Role
Most wrestlers who transition into a commentary role do so because they are at an age where performing on a weekly basis is no longer viable.
Joe is only 41 years old. He is considered young when compared to the other veteran announcers who have come and gone from the Raw commentary table and that gives him a different insight.
He is at an age where he is both still very much a part of the current generation and also a veteran who has faced many of the biggest stars from decades past.
He is able to offer a fresh perspective as someone who has been in the ring with most of the current roster and many legends. Lawler and JBL can't tell you what it's like to wrestle Cedric Alexander but Joe can and that makes him valuable.
One of the other benefits of Joe being a commentator is how he is both new to the role and familiar to the audience at the same time. We trust him because of his experience, but we aren't tired of him because we haven't been listening to him call matches for many years.
Con: WWE Loses a Legit Main Event Star
Samoa Joe may not have won the WWE title yet but there is no denying his main event star power. He is known around the world and has held many championships across several promotions.
If the decision is made for him to become a permanent member of the commentary team, WWE is giving up somebody who can instantly become a credible challenger for any championship.
Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre only have so many options for opponents if they remain babyfaces. Joe could take on either of them and be considered a huge threat to their reign.
Joe can also work as a heel or babyface without any issues and hold his own on the mic against the best talkers in the industry. Remember his exchanges with Paul Heyman during the buildup to his match with Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire in 2017? He owned those segments.
The fact that he has never won a world title in WWE is also a valuable booking tool because he is that much more motivated when facing a top champion.
Should Samoa Joe Stay on Commentary?
There are arguments to be made for Joe staying on commentary and returning to the ring, but it all comes down to what he wants to do with his career.
He seems happy in this position but may still have a desire to wrestle while he can. If management sees him as being more valuable as an announcer, he could end up leaving WWE to finish out his career with another promotion.
Seeing as WWE wants to keep every big name under contract, it seems unlikely he would be forced into a role he didn't like regardless of the money on offer.
The one factor that needs to be taken into account is time. Joe can return to the commentary table at any point in the future but the longer he stays out of the ring, the harder it will be to get back in.
If he is healthy and wants to wrestle, that is how WWE should use him. He is well-liked, immensely talented and capable of being a top star on any brand within weeks of his return.