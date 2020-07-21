Should WWE Allow Samoa Joe to Wrestle Again or Keep Him in the Broadcast Booth?

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The world of pro wrestling has a lot of talented performers, but every generation has a handful of people who appear to be amazing at everything. Samoa Joe is one of those.

He can wrestle any style of match against any kind of opponent, deliver a killer promo at the drop of a hat and work as a heel or babyface no matter what the situation calls for.

The Samoan Submission Machine has built up a reputation for being one of the most talented big men to ever step into the ring. He looks and hits like a heavyweight but can keep up with the quicker cruiserweights when he has to.

When it comes to his mic skills, few are on Joe's level. Not only is he awesome at giving promos or trading barbs with a rival, but he has also proved to be an excellent addition to the commentary team.

He initially joined the table in November after Dio Madden was taken out by Brock Lesnar. He remained in the role for about a month and received rave reviews from fans on social media. He returned to the ring in December but ended up rejoining the booth on April 27 and has been part of the Raw commentary team ever since.

On a recent episode of The Bump, Joe talked about how much he is enjoying this new role but did not specify if he has plans to return to the ring or continue calling matches from the sidelines.

Let's look at the pros and cons of Joe becoming a full-time commentator and determine if it would be better for him to return to action as a Superstar.